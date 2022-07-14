This article was brought to you by GamingGram

Here to find the best eSports betting sites in the UK? We've got you covered - no matter if you’re looking to bet on LoL, Dota, FIFA, CS: GO, or anything in-between.

As eSports goes from strength to strength in the online gambling industry, more and more UK bookmakers are making this burgeoning market a part of their offering.

The problem is, that means there are a lot of eSports betting websites out there that might not be up to scratch. Luckily for you, you're not going to find those platforms here.

Using our first-hand knowledge of both eSports and online betting sites, we've compiled a list of our top bookies to check out, with Leo Vegas taking the crown.

Sounds good? Let’s take a look.

Our Best eSports Betting Sites in the UK

1. Leo Vegas - Our Best eSports Betting Site in the UK Overall

New reg only. Claim by placing a min deposit £10 via "My Offers" page within 30 days. Skrill deposits excl. 7 days to stake max £10 in-play. Max. extra winnings £100. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

· 100% profit boost bonus

· Top tier mobile optimisation

· 9+ years online

· Huge selection of eSports competitions

· eSports betting guide

· Also one of the best UK online casinos

Cons:

· Not ideal UI on desktop

Leo Vegas takes our number one spot for top UK eSports bookies due to its excellent online reputation and its vast selection of eSports competitions to bet on.

General Features & eSports 4.5/5

LeoVegas has a reputation for being one of the better online betting sites around. So, it's no surprise that it's also one of the best eSports bookmakers out there too. For our money at least, it's number one.

The sportsbook is packed with eSports betting options across a vast amount of eSports tournaments.

For CS: Go alone, you can bet on seven different events, including BLAST Premier, Aorus League, and Global eSports Tour.

They also feature a handy guide for newcomers to eSports betting, which offers new players some insight into the phenomena of eSports and some of the most popular games behind it.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5

New players at Leo Vegas have the opportunity to get an extra £100 profit boost on their first bet.

You have to make the deposit via the 'my offers' page and unfortunately, any funding made via Skrill is disabled. But this is an awesome way to boost your winnings on your first eSports bet.

Design & Functionality 4.6/5

Leo Vegas has a fantastic orange colour scheme with a distinctive lion logo. Those of you who are already familiar with online betting will likely recognise the branding in passing.

While the website functions perfectly well at desktop level, we do recommend you switch to mobile for the best user experience, as it has clearly been designed with portable device optimisation in mind.

Banking Tools 4.4/5

· Instant Bank Transfer

· Visa Debit

· PayPal

· Skrill

Although there's not a huge amount to choose from here, Leo Vegas still covers some of the most popular payment methods in the industry.

As always, if you're looking for speed and efficiency, we always recommend you use PayPal.

Register today at Leo Vegas to claim your £100 profit boost.

2. FansBet - Best Bonuses of any UK eSports Betting Site

Offer for new customers who register via Mobile. Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg. Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled. No wagering requirements on winnings. £100 max win. For the sports 200% bonus, wager the deposit x 10 within 7 days on Sports to release your Bonus. Bonus equal to 200% of qualifying deposit - up to £200. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

· ‘Bet £10 get £10’ promo

· £200 sports welcome bonus

· Unique bet features

· Daily bonuses

· Competitive odds on CS:GO & LoL

· Less popular sports like King of Glory available

Cons:

· Limited banking tools

FansBet takes the number two spot on our list for its exciting and innovative bet features combined with its excellent selection of bonuses.

General Features & eSports 4.4/5

FansBet's MO is all about doing things differently. They feature the same popular markets and bets as their competitors on this list, except with an added twist to create a genuinely innovative new betting platform.

The ability to customise your bets, including deciding when to cash out, and when to add extra legs to boost your profits will be especially enticing to eSports bettors who enjoy wagering with accumulators.

Bonuses & Promotions 5/5

New users can get up to £200 worth of bonus funds after making a qualifying deposit. You must wager your deposit 10 times or more to unlock the bonus, which is deposited into your account as real money and has no wagering requirements attached.

Elsewhere, regular users can bag themselves free bets of up to £20 by placing accumulator bets of certain amounts on specific days.

If you're someone who enjoys accumulator betting, it's definitely worth considering making your eSports bets here on a regular basis.

If you prefer to do your eSports betting by mobile, consider opting in to FansBet's mobile-exclusive welcome offer.

All you have to do is make a £10 bet on a treble accumulator with odds of 1.3 or greater per leg, and you'll be given a free £10 bet to do the exact same again once your qualifying bets have settled.

Design & Functionality 5/5

FansBet's design is a simple black and green colour scheme with a sleek 'B' letter logo.

The website is quick and easy to browse and we had no issues placing bets in-play or pre-event. It was a similar story on the mobile version of the site which provided a fluid overall user experience.

Banking Tools 3.9/5

· Visa/MasterCard Debit

Despite FansBet's stellar quality elsewhere, it unfortunately misses the mark quite significantly when it comes to banking options.

You can only make a deposit here with a MasterCard or Visa debit card. No PayPal, no bank transfer, nothing else. While you could be stuck with worse ways to fund your account, it's hardly ideal.

Click here to claim the best FansBet bonuses.

3. Bet At Home - Our Best Variety of eSports Betting Options in the UK

18+. Welcome bonus offers are available for new customers only and must be wagered before cashing out. Note that the full T&Cs apply to bonuses.

Pros:

21 eSports available

Virtual sports betting

Featured blog

Also has some of the best online slots in the UK

Beginner-friendly ‘eSports school’

Cons:

Dated design

Next up is Bet At Home, a platform that may appear dated but still packs a punch plus a massive selection of eSports titles to bet on.

General Features & eSports 5/5

Bet At Home has the widest selection of eSports titles to choose from online.

At the time of writing, United Kingdom bettors can place bets on no less than 21 different games, including more obscure franchises like the Chinese smartphone smash hit King of Glory.

If you're a fan of eSports but new to the concept of eSports betting, Bet At Home has a handy feature on their website called eSports school. Here, you can access a detailed betting guide to get you up to speed with eSports bets and different eSports betting markets.

It also gives you the low down on some of the most popular eSports titles you can bet on, including CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, and many more.

Bonuses & Promotions N/A /5

At this moment in time, Bet At Home has no bonuses or promotions running. It isn't always this way, and they do run promotions periodically. But unfortunately, there's nothing currently here to evaluate or compare.

Design & Functionality 4/5

There's nothing much appealing about how the betting site looks, in fact, it comes across as quite dated in a new era of sleek modern design.

Despite that, the e-sports betting website manages to function well. Although it looks old, the software is up to date and is entirely safe to use - so you don't need to have any concerns there. Hopefully, the Bet At Home team considers a modern makeover in the near future.

Banking Tools 4.6/5

Visa/MasterCard Debit

Trustly

Skrill

Skrill 1-Tap

Online Direct Deposit by Skrill

Neteller

Paysafe Card

Bank Transfer

Voucher

Bet At Home has a wide selection of banking tools for players to use, including three different variants of Skrill. There's also the option to use a voucher, which is similar to using pre-payment cards like Paysafe to protect financial information.

Click here to get started at Bet at Home.

4. VBet - Best eSports Odds of any UK Sports Betting Site

Only available to new, verified customers residing in the UK. Place a first-ever sports bet (£10 min. stake; single bets only; min. odds 1.4). Get 2x£5 in free sports bets, £10 in bonus money at Casino and 20 free spins. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Welcome bonus bundle

Boosted odds

Sleek modern design

Live global coverage of eSports events

Cons:

Home page design can be initially confusing

With its competitive odds and live coverage of eSports tournaments across the globe, VBet takes our number four spot.

General Features & eSports 4.2/5

VBet offers eSports bettors a huge selection of markets and in-play betting options on major tournaments across the globe.

Right now, you can bet on various divisions within the Dota pro circuit, League of Legends prime league, and Valorant regionals.

Elsewhere on the website is a fully-fledged sportsbook offering excellent odds and markets on football, tennis, horse racing, and much more.

You can also take some time to explore the casino, with plenty of classic games to keep you hooked for hours on end.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.2/5

After registering at VBet you'll be eligible to opt into a welcome bundle bonus. Make a qualifying deposit and bet of £10 on any eSports games and you'll be given two separate £5 free bets to place on any more eSports action that you fancy.

You're also given a £10 bonus to use at the casino, as well as 20 extra spins on eligible slots. Some payment method exclusions apply, so remember to check before you make a deposit with your chosen banking tool.

Design & Functionality 4.4/5

VBet's modern and vibrant design makes it one of the better-looking eSports betting sites out there.

The homepage can be slightly confusing when you first use it, as it seamlessly blends its casino and sportsbook platforms together.

However, once you get used to it, it ceases to be much of an issue. And we do recommend checking both sections, as VBet is also one of the best UK roulette sites.

Banking Tools 4.4/5

Trustly

PayPal

Neteller

Skrill

MuchBetter

MasterCard/Visa Debit

ecoPayz

VBet provides another solid and diverse selection of banking tools for eSports players, including the option of MuchBetter, a smart payment app that continues to soar in popularity in the United Kingdom.

Register now to claim your welcome bonus bundle at VBet.

5. 888 Sport - Best UK eSports Betting Site for Mobile

Min deposit £10. A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.50). Free Bets are credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days. Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days, wins are capped at £500. Free Bet stakes are not included in returns. Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods & countries. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet £10, get £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus

Great variety of eSports betting markets

Huge selection of banking tools

Excellent mobile app

Cons:

Black & orange colour scheme won’t be for everyone

888’s excellent range of eSports to bet on - including CS: GO, Dota, Valorant, and LoL - as well as unparalleled mobile user experience make it a must-visit eSports bookmaker.

General Features & eSports 4.8/5

888 Sport is an excellent online betting site for eSports fans across the UK. They feature a ton of eSports tournaments and competitions and have some of the most competitive odds available across the industry.

You’ll also find eSports in-play betting options here.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5

Upon registering at 888 Sport, you'll be eligible for up to £30 in free bets. Simply deposit £10 and make a qualifying bet, and you'll be given up to a £30 bonus bet in return. The bonus bet is only valid on a bet with minimum odds of 1/2.

888 Sport also features weekly acca free bets, so make sure you're locking in those accumulator bets on your favourite eSports competitors each week to qualify.

Design & Functionality 4.8/5

888 Sport features a distinctive black and orange colour scheme with a neat and compact layout in both its sportsbook and casino sections.

Make sure to download their mobile app as well (available on iOS and Android), as it's undoubtedly one of the best eSports betting apps you can find in the UK.

Banking Tools 4.7/5

Visa/MasterCard debit

Apple Pay

PayPal

Trustly

Sofort

Neteller

888 Sport has one of the largest selections of payment methods in the entire UK betting industry - it’s not so much about the number as it is about the variety of these banking tools.

Click here to get started at 888 Sport and claim the latest available bonuses.

Runners-Up:

Key Benchmarks for the Best UK eSports Betting Sites

General Features & eSports:

As eSports are still quite a niche pursuit in the world of online gambling, you'll find that most bookmakers don't dedicate much in the way of real estate, especially compared to more popular sports betting markets.

Despite that, we'll look for any special features a particular eSports betting site might have, even if it doesn't directly pertain to eSports themselves. We are reviewing the overall package, after all, while focusing on eSports, of course.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Bonuses on betting sites are just as common as the betting markets themselves these days.

We'll be taking a look at any potential free bets or other promotions that you'll be able to use on eSports betting markets.

If there are any specialist eSports betting promotions, even better. We'll read the fine print so you don't have to, and uncover any need-to-know terms and conditions that aren't obvious at first glance.

Design & Functionality:

This particular benchmark is split up and evaluated in two parts. The first is how the sports betting website works in general. Is it simple to browse? Can you find eSports markets easily? Are there any loading issues? We'll aim to answer these questions generally, plus anything else relevant that crops up.

The second part is about how it looks. We know this has little, if nothing, to do with eSports in general. But it's important for a good online bookmaker to look good. Sorry, let us rephrase that. It would be nice for an online bookmaker to look good. We'll be adding and deducting points accordingly.

Banking Tools:

Last but not least are the payment methods. We all have our preferred ways of spending money online and it's no different when it comes to gambling websites. In fact, we wager it might be even more important to have a trusted banking tool when using online sportsbooks and casinos.

So, when it comes to this benchmark, it's really about the more the merrier. More options mean more inclusivity, which can only be a good thing for you guys.

That said, these sports betting sites don’t accept cryptocurrencies, so make sure to check out the best Bitcoin casino sites if you prefer using cryptos.

Best eSports Betting Sites for UK Players - FAQ

Can I win real money betting on eSports online in the UK?

Yes, you can win real money betting on eSports. Every website featured in this article is licensed and regulated to take real money wagers on eSports, as well as payout in real cash funds.

What eSports can I bet on at these UK eSports betting sites?

You can bet on the most popular eSports available around the globe. Below are some examples:

Call of Duty

League of Legends

FIFA

CS:GO

Rocket League

Dota 2

Valorant

Is eSports betting legal in the United Kingdom?

Yes, eSports betting is entirely legal in the United Kingdom. Just be careful of signing up at any bookmakers that do not possess legitimate licensing. Fortunately, you won't find any of those websites in this article, as they are all licensed by the UKGC.

Where can I find safe UK eSports betting sites?

You can find safe eSports betting sites within this article. Each website featured here, like Leo Vegas, has been vetted by professionals and is a trustworthy and secure online sportsbook to make your eSports wagers on.

What are the best eSports bookmakers in the UK?

We think the best eSports bookmaker is Leo Vegas, due to its all-around quality. But there are a lot of other great alternative options to choose from too, like FansBet or Bet at Home that offers as many as 21 eSports. Check out our mini-reviews and see what's best for you.

Comparison of the Top 5 eSports Betting Sites in the United Kingdom

Here's a quick recap of our top 5 eSports bookies and their key features.

Leo Vegas - Leo Vegas' industry reputation and top selection of eSports markets make it our number one choice for United Kingdom eSports bettors.

- Leo Vegas' industry reputation and top selection of eSports markets make it our number one choice for United Kingdom eSports bettors. FansBet - If it's excitement and unique betting customisation you're looking for, then FansBet is the eSports platform for you.

- If it's excitement and unique betting customisation you're looking for, then FansBet is the eSports platform for you. Bet At Home - Bet At Home's unparalleled choice of eSports titles to bet on means it sneaks on to our list of best betting sites at number three.

Bet At Home's unparalleled choice of eSports titles to bet on means it sneaks on to our list of best betting sites at number three. VBet - The variety of eSports markets and competitive odds on offer at VBet are sure to please most eSports fans.

The variety of eSports markets and competitive odds on offer at VBet are sure to please most eSports fans. 888 Sport - 888 Sport’s unique eSports betting options, a great mobile app, and vast range of banking options make it a must-visit eSports bookmaker in the UK.

How to Register at a UK eSports Betting Site

Step 1 - Sign up at Leo Vegas

Log on to Leo Vegas and hit the sign-up button

Fill out the required details

Wait for the validation link to arrive

Step 2 - Complete account validation process

Check your email inbox for the validation link

If it's not in your inbox, check your spam box

Once you've located the link, click it to complete the validation process

Step 3 - Deposit and Play

Make a deposit using your chosen banking tool

Use a bonus if applicable

Start betting and have fun!

Ready to Explore the Best UK eSports Betting Sites?





As eSports betting continues to grow in the online gambling industry, so does the amount of new betting sites catering for this exciting new activity.

For now, we think Leo Vegas blows the competition out of the water when it comes to eSports bets and games.

Just remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

