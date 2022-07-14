A motorist has died following a late-night crash with a bus in Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on the A77 near Girvan around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old driving the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident saw the road closed throughout the night, with Traffic Scotland confirmed the lanes has reopened just before 7am on Thursday.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a crash between a car and a bus on the A77 near Girvan at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, 13 July, 2022.

“Emergency services attended and the 58-year-old car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”