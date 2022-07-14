Scots are being urged to avoid swimming at a beach near a Scottish Borders town after a sewage pipe spill.
Signage at Eyemouth beach has been updated to advise against swimming and paddling after the incident saw wastewater bursting out of a pipe on Tuesday.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said the advice comes as a "precautionary measure".
Scottish Water had been carrying out work on a pipe bridge beneath Toll Bridge in the town.
A pipe joint failure saw sewage spraying high into the air on Tuesday evening, with overnight work stopping the spill.
@scottish_water @ScottishEPA raw sewage spraying all over footpath , road and into river Eye. Eyemouth TD14 Scottish borders pic.twitter.com/UHefSrTWAQ— graham smith (@dalharco) July 12, 2022
A statement by Scottish Water said: "Scottish Water has been replacing a pipe bridge which runs beneath Toll Bridge in Eyemouth.
"During planned works on Tuesday evening to install a section of pipe, a joint failed resulting in a spill from the sewer.
"The spill was stopped overnight and the repair has now been completed.
"We will continue to liase closely with SEPA and other agencies.”
While the repair has now been completed, SEPA is set to continue monitoring the water quality after the incident.
On Thursday, a forecast by the organisation continued to describe the water quality as "poor".
A spokesperson for SEPA said: "SEPA was made aware by members of the public of a sewage pipe burst in Eyemouth on Tuesday, July 12.
“As a precautionary measure, SEPA’s bathing water signage is being changed to advise against bathing or paddling in the bathing water. This will continue until SEPA and partner organisations are satisfied there is no longer a risk from this incident.
"Water quality testing has been carried out and SEPA officers are closely monitoring the situation.”
