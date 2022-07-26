Delicious chunks of chorizo cooked in a red wine glaze and honey glaze. This is a super easy dish that is great for entertaining. Chorizo in red wine is a real flavour packed dish that is perfect as part of any tapas or BBQ dinner. Simple Spanish flavours cooked together in less than 15 minutes.

Ingredients:

Serves 2 – 4

160g Chorizo Sausage – cut into chunks

2 x Red onions – sliced

3 x Garlic cloves – crushed

1 x Red chilli – deseeded and sliced (optional)

100ml Red wine,

3tbsp. Honey

Method

Place a medium sized frying pan on a medium heat and fry the chorizo, garlic and onions and chilli. (You don't need oil but can if needed) Cook until the onions are soft then add the red wine, honey and reduce until a glaze – it’s that simple but it’s just oozing with flavour! The perfect BBQ side dish for this summer.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend