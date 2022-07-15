Scots are being urged to reduce unnecessary water use as some areas struggle to keep up with increased usage ahead of a UK-wide heatwave.

Areas across Scotland have continued to dry up ahead of a week of scorching temperatures.

Recent forecasts have indicated that deteriorating water levels are unlikely to improve over the next few weeks.

The latest report by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) detailed raised water scarcity risks across Scotland.

In the east, areas surrounding the Firth of Forth as well as the Almond and Tyne have also been raised to moderate scarcity - the second worst risk level after 'significant scarcity'.

While no Scottish areas have yet reached 'significant' risk levels, a number have been raised to alert levels, including catchments surrounding the Clyde, Earn and Spey rivers.

The warnings come amid a combination of low rainfall and river levels and dry ground conditions.

Sepa has warned that enforcement action could follow on businesses failing to lower abstraction levels accordingly to the water scarcity advice.

The alerts predominantly affects industries such as farming, whisky production, golf and hydropower energy.

However, Scottish Water has also issued a plea for the public to use water consciously as temperatures are to climb amid a UK-wide heatwave.

Last weekend saw Scots use an additional 200 mega litres, or 200 million litres, of water during the warm weather.

The public water company urged all customers to reduce unnecessary water use, especially in the garden.

Meanwhile, water tankers have been deployed to Arran where usage has been "particularly high".

This week alone, twenty-five tankers have travelled across Arran to add around 750,000 litres of water to the network.

The Western Isles are unlikely to see excessive temperatures, but increased numbers of tourists on Arran are straining supplies.

Mark Tait, a water operations manager with Scottish Water, said: “We’re currently experiencing increased usage on the Isle of Arran and we are working hard to maintain water supplies for our customers.

“Tanker operations are an important part of our response during periods of drier weather and times of increased visitor numbers which often results in increased water usage.

"However, members of the public can also play an important part in our response and we are urging residents and visitors to work with us to help protect water resources.

“We’re urging everyone to be mindful of the water they use in and around their homes and holiday accommodation, and to only use what they really need.

This is particularly important in the garden where people significantly increase their usage during the better weather.”

The scarcity situation is being closely monitored and Sepa are coordinating steps to manage water resources in line with Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan.

This includes advising businesses that abstract water in moderate scarcity areas to only do so when absolutely necessary.

Head of water and planning at Sepa, Nathan Crichlow-Watton, said: “The situation continues to deteriorate in the east of the country, with most areas now in alert or moderate scarcity level.

“We’re also now seeing conditions worsen in the south-west and businesses that rely on water in this part of the country should also be thinking about how to be more efficient.

“Water scarcity is a very real threat as a result of climate change, and one which affects multiple industries across Scotland including agriculture, whisky production, golf and hydropower.

“We continue to support businesses across sectors to plan for and manage these conditions now and in the future.

“However, where businesses deliberately fail to follow abstraction licenses set out by Sepa, we will take appropriate enforcement action to protect the environment.”