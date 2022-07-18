IT’S a genre that has a mass following of people eager to find out more about true crime and the potential to solve intriguing cases.

Thousands attend conventions in America every year and the events have now found their way across the pond, with the first few being held in London.

And now, as CrimeCon ventures north of the Border for the first time, with its debut event in Glasgow, it is hoped it will have an impact on justice for families and can help push for a change in legislation.

Far from being macabre or sensationalist, the organiser of the event, to be held at the Hilton hotel in Glasgow on September 10, says it is much more than that.

Nancy Baughen, who has been in the events industry for more than 20 years, developed her own interest in true crime which led her to bring the convention to the UK.

Nancy Baughen has a true crime fascination

“I have always been interested and fascinated with true crime,” said Ms Baughen. “It has intrigued me since I was a young girl. Being an event organiser, I was aware of CrimeCon and was hooked on true crime – I think the organisers stateside realised I was someone who can run a convention for them.

“My interest has now evolved and true crime is all I watch, read, and consumes me. Am I at home solving case? I’m not there yet but do I think that one day I can solve a case? Yes, I do.”

As for the Glasgow event, Ms Baughen believes that it will be different to what people imagine – and can have a positive impact.

“I also run Comic Con where people come dressed up as their favourite superhero. When I heard about CrimeCon in the US, my concern would be that people would be dressing up as their favourite serial killers,” added Ms Baughen.

“I had reservations that it could be sensationalist, but having become involved and been to them, it is not macabre. It is very much victims-focused, it’s about advocacy and forcing a change in legislation, and letting the victims and their remaining families have a voice.

“At the London event, everyone knows the name of serial killer Levi Bellfield, but I urged people to forget it and remember the victims. It’s not about having Fred West tea towels on sale at the event – we have victims’ families with us and we need to respect that. We want CrimeCon to make a difference to people’s lives.”

Nancy Baughen, centre, with Helen McCourt and jounalist Fiona Duffy

Ongoing mystery

THROUGH CrimeCon UK, organisers have been working with the mother of Helen McCourt, Marie. She is still fighting to find out where her daughter’s body is.

The 22-year-old disappeared in 1988 in the village of Billinge, St Helens, Merseyside, shortly after getting off a bus less than five hundred yards from her home. Her body has never been found, but Ian Simms, a local pub landlord, was charged with and convicted of her murder. Simms died in jail earlier this year.

In September, the parents of Kirsty Maxwell, Brian and Denise Curry, will be attending the Glasgow event to speak about the ongoing fight for justice and to raise awareness of the case. Kirsty, 27, died in mysterious circumstances during a hen weekend in Benidorm in 2017 when she plunged from a balcony.

A host of guest speakers will be appearing at Glasgow CrimeCon including former senior detective David Swindle, who now runs Victims Abroad which helps families of those who have lost loved ones in other countries.

Kirsty Maxwell's case will feature at Glagow Crime Con

He snared serial killer Peter Tobin who was convicted of the 2006 murder of Angelika Kluk. Her body was found under the floorboards of St Patrick’s Church in Anderston, Glasgow.

How the case unfolded and just how Mr Swindle made the connection with Tobin and the deaths of other women will be one of the main focuses of discussion.

Mr Swindle said: “I am delighted to be actively involved in the first-ever true crime CrimeCon event in Glasgow where various cases and the voices of families losing loved ones to homicide or unresolved circumstances will be heard.

“We should never forget victims and their families, who are the living victims of what killers have done, and should do everything possible to get truth, justice and answers for families who have lost loved ones in unresolved circumstances.”

Families’ platform

THE event has his support as it provides a focus on victims and families seeking justice, a voice, and an opportunity for them to tell their tragic stories. It also provides a platform to appeal for witnesses – and help lobby for change in the law and processes.

He added: “I will be speaking about the terrible crimes committed by Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin, and along with my Victims Abroad colleague Debbie Smirthwaite and the parents of Kirsty Maxwell, will be speaking about the complications of when someone loses a loved one to homicide or unresolved circumstances abroad.”

One question true crime enthusiasts often have is whether or not someone is just evil or their crimes are a result of a mental illness.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Sohom Das works with perpetrators of crime and examines if they have symptoms of mental illness at the time of their offence and if it affects their criminal culpability.

“For the small proportion that do have a mental illness and require to go to hospital rather than prison, I do the process of rehabilitating them to make sure they are safe in society,” he said. “With my talks, I think people want to know about psychopaths and how schizophrenia can cause offending and violence. They want to know whether someone is inherently evil or just happens to be someone who became mentally unwell.”

More details at www.crimecon.co.uk/glasgow. To find out about the work of Dr Das go to www.youtube.com/c/apsychforsoreminds