I think I’ve just discovered the perfect wine for the heatwave and it’s our old friend Riesling.

You call it Reee-sling, I call it Rye--sling but whatever you call it, it was the grape that introduced many of us into the wonderful world of wine in the first place, with most of it coming from Germany. In general though, I tend to favour the Rieslings from New Zealand, Australia and Alsace these days.