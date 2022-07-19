SCOTLAND has experienced its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 34.8C in Charterhall in the Scottish Borders, according to provisional Met Office figures.
The previous record was 32.9C, recorded in Greycrook in August 2003.
South of the border, temperatures reached 40C for the first time.
The Met Office said at least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all-time record, from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey.
In London, it was so hot that the heavily-dressed ceremonial guards stationed at the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle were withdrawn at midday.
The Ministry of Defence said they had to prioritise the wellbeing of their soldiers.
Meanwhile, the fire brigade were forced to declared a major incident after a surge in fires.
More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze in the village of Wennington, east London.
Residents said at least eight houses and the local church had been damaged.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service warned that the wildfire risk in southern and eastern parts of Scotland was “very high”.
Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson said: “At this time of year, the ground vegetation is a combination of green growth, with a relatively high moisture content, and dead vegetation lying on top, which can easily ignite and spread quickly over a large area.”
He added: “During the next few days, I would urge the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors but, if you must, check for restrictions or permissions required by the landowner and make sure you use a fire safe pit or container that can be properly extinguished before you leave.
“We need people to be aware of how quickly things can get out of hand – the smallest outdoor ignition can spread rapidly and burn for days. Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”
The Met Office’s chief scientist Professor Stephen Belcher has warned temperatures will only get more extreme in the future.
“I wasn’t expecting to see this in my career, but the UK has just exceeded 40C for the first time,” he said.
The forecaster added: “For me it’s a real reminder that the climate has changed and will continue to change.”
He said Met Office research showed that it was "virtually impossible for the UK to experience 40C in an undisrupted climate, but climate change driven by greenhouse gases has made these extreme temperatures possible, and we’re actually seeing this possibility now.”
The high temperatures also caused widespread disruptions across rail services.
ScotRail said many of their services were subject to speed restrictions.
Meanwhile, Avanti West Coast suspended all trains between Scotland and London because of the extreme heat.
An Avanti spokesperson said: "Due to the extreme heat causing multiple incidents across the network, all Avanti West Coast services have now been withdrawn for the rest of today.
“In the past few hours, we’ve experienced a number of infrastructure issues including overhead line damage at Quintinshill and a lineside fire at Harrow on the approach to London."
LNER had already cancelled all trains on the east coast south of York.
The UK government's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Victorian-era infrastructure “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature.” He warned that updating it would take decades.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here