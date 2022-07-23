The Old Course St Andrews – A Fine Art Exhibition

23-31 July. Entry free. Dundas Street Gallery, 6A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

St Andrews is a town that holds a lot of history, it was also a place of religious pilgrimage for centuries after the bones of Saint Andrew were housed in the St Andrews cathedral. This exhibition showcases a collection of fine art oil paintings, canvas and limited edition prints that are all inspired by the historic Old Course.

https://www.dmacart.com/the-old-course

Houses Fit for People

28 July - 18 September. Entry free. Gallery 1, Edinburgh Printmakers,

Castle Mills 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP

This new installation was created Tessa Lynch promotes alternative building techniques inspired by play and the natural world. Much of the imagery and sound for the exhibition has been developed following a children’s workshop that Lynch ran in April with Glasgow Sculpture Studios. Lynch worked with a group of children from the Queen’s Cross Housing Association to imagine and build their ideal homes with building materials donated by GSS studio members.

https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk/

50 Pots

23 July - 31 October. Entry free. Maryhill Burgh Halls, 10-24 Gairbraid Avenue, Glasgow, G20 8YE.

This exhibition showcases 50 pots that tell the story of the people who worked the Scottish industrial potteries. The pots on display are artefacts that have outlived the buildings in which they were produced and the people that produced them. The exhibition also celebrates 50 years of the Scottish Pottery society.

http://maryhillburghhalls.org.uk/

Rhythm of the Rain

24-31 July. Entry free. Birch Tree Gallery, 23A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QQ.

Rhythm of the Rain is a dynamic and exciting exhibition showcasing artist Laura Gill’s figurative art. The figure conveys a sense of rhythm, creating a powerful energy that contributes to the overall atmospheric effect of her paintings.

http://www.lauragillartwork.com/

Wildlife Art - Prints and Poetry

23-31 July. Entry Free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterson House, Aberlady, EH31 0PY.

Two exhibitions celebrating nature, prints and poetry are on display at the Scottish Ornithologists Club in Aberfeldy. There are wood engravings, alongside the poems they illustrate, lining the corridors. Artist Carry Akroyd is showcasing screenprints and lithographs that have been inspired by the poetry of John Clare in the main gallery.

https://www.the-soc.org.uk/exhibitions

Cupar Model Railway Exhibition

23-24 July. Entry from £5. Corn Exchange, St Catherine Street, Cupar, KY15 4BT.

Cupar District Model Railway Club is presenting their 27th annual exhibition. There will be over 15 model railway displays from across the country. A kids’ favourite lego layout will also be on show. There are a variety of other displays throughout the exhibition.

http://www.cuparmrc.co.uk/

Positive Currents: Forgotten Stories and Future Voices

23 July - 11 September. Entry free (with museum admission). The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, Anstruther, KY10 3AB.

The Scottish Fisheries Museum and the Scottish Seabird Centre are inviting the public to discover the stories of the Forth from past, present and future perspectives. The Firth of Forth, as well as its coasts and islands, has a rich history and a wealth of stories to be shared and visitors to the exhibition can discover these as well as how they have impacted our lives today.

http://www.scotfishmuseum.org/

Human Threads

23 July - 28 August. Entry free. Tramway, 25 Albert Drive, Glasgow, G41 2PE.

This large scale, multi-sensory exhibition has been curated by Edinburgh-based organisation Artlink. It is a culmination of years of pioneering research through a process of mutual learning via collaborative play. The works on display seek to expand our perceptions of what artwork might be and break down the barriers of access to contemporary art.

https://www.tramway.org/event/81938407-0673-479b-af9c-ae6200c16337

Young Talent

23 July - 13 August. Entry free. Project Ability, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

After a two year hiatus, Project Ability’s annual Young Talent exhibition returns to Trongate. The exhibition features works from the young artists working in Project Ability’s Create studio programmes. The volume of artists being showcased, as well as the different mediums and styles on display make for an exciting atmosphere as well as a fun gallery experience.

https://www.project-ability.co.uk/event/young-talent-2/

Discover the Deep

28 July - 31 October. Entry free with Dynamic Earth admission. Dynamic Earth, 112-116 Holyrood Gait, Edinburgh, EH8 8AS.

Explore the deep sea through Dynamic Earth’s new gallery. Meet Scotland’s pioneers of marine science, including Edinburgh’s own Charles Wyville Thomson whose exploration of marine environments launched oceanography. Explore the habitats and creatures of the deep sea. Visitors can also explore the equipment scientists use to explore such a massive environment.

https://www.dynamicearth.co.uk/

Charlotte Cohen