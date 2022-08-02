This is a great wee recipe that doesn’t require many ingredients and is something a little different you could try with the kids. I love the sharp taste of the lemon against the sweet and salty biscuit base!

Ingredients: Serves 10 +

For the base:

100g salted butter

200g digestive biscuits – or try biscotti, gingersnaps or even rich teas!

For the filling:

500g cream cheese such as Philadelphia

250g tub mascarpone or crème fraiche

200g caster sugar

½tsp fresh or ground nutmeg

3 x Whole eggs

Zest 2 lemons, plus juice of 1

4 tbsp. cornflour, use plain flour if you don’t have cornflour

Berry compote topping:

400g fresh berries of your choice (raspberries go well)

55g caster sugar

Finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 orange

Method

Heat oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4.

Line the bottom of a spring form tin with grease-proof paper.

To make your base, place biscuits in a freezer bag or similar and smash with a rolling pin until fine crumbs. Melt the butter, mix together then press firmly into the bottom of the tin and chill.

Whisk all the other ingredients in a large bowl until completely combined, pour into the tin and bake for 40-45 mins until the mix is just set and has a slight wobble in the centre. Leave to cool completely in the oven (up to 3 hours).

Meanwhile make your compote by placing ¾ of your berries, sugar, juice and zest in a bowl and then puree them by crushing with the back of a fork or a spoon. Push the mix through a sieve into another bowl and pop in the fridge until you’re ready to serve.

Carefully remove your cake from the tin (you might need to run a knife around first) and transfer to a serving plate. Decorate with the remaining berries, dust with icing sugar and serve with the chilled compote. Delicious!

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

