Fine wine and good food are the secret to a long life, according to a Second World War pilot who celebrated his 102nd birthday this week.
Harry Gamper was born in 1920 and celebrated his milestone on Tuesday at Malin Court Care Home in Maidens, South Ayrshire, having been unable to mark his 100th birthday properly in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The centenarian was an RAF pilot during the war and was present at the D-Day landings, an experience he has described as “incredible”.
“I’ll never forget it,” Mr Gamper said. “For a whole week before D-Day, nobody was allowed off the aerodrome. So, something big was going to happen.
“The Channel was extraordinary – I think you could have almost walked across the Channel because every boat was going across it.”
He was awarded medals for his service in France and Germany, including for his role in the Battle of the Atlantic, and Mr Gamper clocked up 1,000 hours of flying in the RAF.
After his service, he married and had two sons – David and Andrew.
He worked in advertising and retired to Dorset with his wife in 1983, but he has lived in Ayrshire since the late 2000s.
With the family unable to mark his centenary together in 2020, his son flew in from Canada for his birthday this year, and his nephew travelled from Cornwall.
Staff and fellow residents at the home pulled out the stops to celebrate, and he was the guest of honour at an Italian-themed lunch and garden party with cocktails, nibbles and live entertainment.
Mr Gamper said: “Life is beautiful, and I’ve always lived it to the full.
“I love art, music, good food and the finest wine – all of these things, and the people around you, are what matter most in life.
“The staff at Renaissance Care Malin Court leave no stone unturned, especially when it comes to a party.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here