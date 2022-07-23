Only nine services will operate each hour when Network Rail staff walk out next week.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at a number of train companies and Network Rail are to strike in a dispute over pay, jobs and condition on Wednesday, July 27.

If the issue remains unresolved, workers will also take industrial action on August 18 and 20.

This will affect both cross-border services and within Scotland as signalling and maintenance stage a walk out.

ScotRail travellers have been warned only services in the central belt will be running a limited numbers of trains.

Two trains per hour will run between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High, Edinburgh and Bathgate, Glasgow and Hamilton/Larkhall, as well as between Glasgow and Lanark.

One train will run each hour between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts.

Services will only operate 7.30am and 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Passengers can expect disruption on the evening before and the morning after the strike action as the signalling boxes across the country can close at different times.

The Daily Record reported that a statement said: "Unfortunately, Network Rail will be unable to open any other signal boxes to operate passenger services on any other routes on the strike days.

"As there will be very limited services running, please only travel if necessary. If you have to travel, you should expect disruption and plan ahead."

More than 40,000 people are expected to walk out across the UK.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Strike action will take place next Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.

“In fact Network Rail have upped the ante, threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.

“The Government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”