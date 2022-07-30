Peer up the High Street in Edinburgh on any given Sunday in January or February, say, and you probably won’t see much in the way of people. Empty pizza boxes, yes. Rain, probably. But people? Less so. You certainly won’t see jugglers on stilts, street performers dressed like astronauts who appear to defy the laws of gravity, or buskers whose skills with banjo/guitar/trumpet/saw are jaw-dropping enough for their caps to be brimming with change (though many take cards these days too).

For those sorts of sights you have to wait until the summer wheels around, until the tourists arrive in their tens of thousands and the city becomes thronged with performers arriving for the annual Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It was that sight and that city which Herald photographer Gordon Terris dipped into on the final Sunday of the 2015 Edinburgh festival, here capturing Texan rope maestro Duke Loopin in all his crowd-pleasing, Stetson-wearing, lasso-tastic glory.