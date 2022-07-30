Ayr Market

30-31 July. Entry free. Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Murdoch's Lone, Alloway, Ayr KA7 4PQ.

Glass artist Leona Stewart has organised an event at the Robert Burns Birthplace museum to showcase 20 local creative makers each day of the weekend. There will be a selection of jewellery, craft, paintings, prints and many more on offer.

https://www.facebook.com/ayrmarket

On a Good Day You Can See France

29 July - 25 August. Entry free. The Glasgow Gallery of Photography, 57 Glassford Street, Glasgow, G1 1UB.

Marianne Dissard’s latest exhibition coincides with the start of the annual Merchant City Festival. On display there will be photographs taken by Dissard during her daily walks around where she lived between October 2020 and early 2021. Some of the photos include surreal urban landscapes, a decimated high street and unsettling portraits of residents. The exhibition also features an installation that builds on the theme of the exhibition entitled Planet Thanet.

https://www.glasgowgalleryofphotography.com/

The World Press Photo Exhibition

1-27 August. Entry free. Scottish Parliament building, Edinburgh, EH99 1SP.

The World Press Photo exhibition is a global competition of some of the best photojournalism images from around the world taken over the course of the last year. There will be over 120 images from some of the most impactful world events over the last 12 months. The images range from showcasing the effects of the climate crisis to photos capturing the civil rights movements. The winners were chosen from over 64,000 photos from over 4,000 photographers across 130 countries.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/world-press-photo-exhibition-2022

A Taste for Impressionism

30 July - 13 November. Entry from £15. The Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

This exhibition explores how Scotland became home to one of the world’s greatest collections of Impressionist and post-Impressionist art. Visitors can discover fascinating stories about how visionary Scottish collectors invested in what were, at the time, innovative and radical artworks. There are world-famous paintings on display from artists such as Van Gogh, Degas and Gaugin. There are also works from Claude Monet and Matisse.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/taste-impressionism-modern-french-art-millet-matisse

Figurative Art in Scotland and England

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry Free, Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One), 73 &75 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DR.

After the First World War there was a noticeable reluctance across Europe and in Britain to engage in radical artistic innovations. The works on display highlight the different methods used in traditional art forms of figure and landscape painting.

https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/figurative-art-scotland-and-england-1918-1945

Pen Names

8 July 2022 - 20 April 2023. Entry Free. George IV Bridge Building, Edinburgh, EH1 1EW.

This exhibition explores the use of pen names by authors working in Britain from the 1800s up until the present day. Visitors can learn how ideas of gender, genre, privacy, reputation and authenticity have influenced authors’ use of pen names over the last 200 years. There will be rare first editions, popular novels and unique collection items on display.

https://www.nls.uk/exhibitions/pen-names/

E.Coli by Luke Jerram

3-31 August. Entry free. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1JF.

Five million times bigger than real bacteria, Bristol-based artist Luke Jerram’s inflatable E.coli sculpture hangs from the ceiling in the Grand Gallery of the National Museum of Scotland. Visitors have the chance to stand next to the massive sculpture and see how it alters your sense of scale.

https://www.nms.ac.uk/exhibitions-events/exhibitions/national-museum-of-scotland/ecoli-by-luke-jerram/

Casual Thread by Adam Boyd

30 July - 8 August. Entry free. Wasps Artist Studios: The Briggait, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ.

Casual Thread takes its title from a deterministic view of time, that it is a chain in which all events are determined completely by previously existing causes. Boyd’s patchwork-like configurations aim to show numerous transcriptions of the same event. Through his use of different art forms, these works attempt to disrupt a linear notion of time.

https://www.waspsstudios.org.uk/events/casual-thread-adam-boyd/

Annette Krauss: ‘A Matter of Precedents’

30 July - 4 September. Entry free. Collective Edinburgh, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.

This exhibition examines the City Observatory’s status and designation as a ‘common good asset’ It has been developed after years of research with Collective. The exhibition seeks to understand the obligations, responsibilities and restrictions around the use of common good items as opportunities for public agency.

https://www.collective-edinburgh.art/programme/annette-krauss-a-matter-of-precedents

Camara Taylor ‘backwash’

30 July - 4 September. Entry free. Collective Edinburgh, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.

Backwash is an exhibition by Glasgow-based artist Camara Taylor who formed the exhibition as part of an ongoing conversation with Scottish waterways. Taylor has explored a collection of addresses, memorials, petitions, letters and other public papers spanning multiple centuries. There will be new video and mixed-media work on display.

https://www.collective-edinburgh.art/programme/backwash

