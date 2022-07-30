WORDS: Jonathan Black

PICTURES: GEMMA POWELL

In 1944 Sir William Burrell and his wife, Lady Constance Burrell, donated some 6,000 pieces from their private art collection to the city of Glasgow – one of the most substantial endowments received by any city from a private donor.

Burrell had amassed his fortune on the Clyde; his shipping empire swelled during the Second World War, where he sold a significant amount of his fleet at a handsome profit.

He and Constance then began to spend their newly acquired fortune on rare artifacts from around the globe – quickly earning themselves an international reputation as discerning and esteemed collectors.

Their collection encompassed a considerable number of medieval pieces including intricate tapestries, ancient Islamic art, and stained glass works.

Upon bestowing the collection to the city of Glasgow, Burrell requested that all the items be housed together, in its entirety. Furthermore, the Burrells signed an agreement with the Corporation of Glasgow, stipulating that the collection must be displayed in a location no further than 16 miles from Glasgow.

It would be almost 40 years before Burrell’s dream would come to fruition, when in 1983, The Burrell Collection officially opened in the verdant surroundings of Pollok Park.

The vast space was finally able to accommodate the great collection, which had previously been scattered across various galleries throughout Scotland – though the majority had languished in darkened storage vaults.

A design by a trio of Cambridge University architectural professors, Barry Gasson, John Meunier and Brit Andresen, was selected in 1971 and construction began in 1976.

The L-shaped structure was lauded for its minimalist design and extensive use of glass; the building amplified the user experience by incorporating the luscious surroundings of the park ,whilst bathing the artworks in resplendent light.

Whilst the design boldly embraced the new, it also featured nods to the past, with a grand entrance archway, constructed of reclaimed 16th century stone.

In 2016 the museum closed for refurbishment and would not reopen for almost six years. Restoration, sustainability, and accessibility were at the heart of the remodelling plan; new entrances were added, floors lowered, greener energy choices adopted, and substantial repairs were made to the roof. Furthermore, the space was enhanced with new multi-media technology and a designated learning zone.

Almost 40 years since opening, the Burrell Collection continues to draw hordes of visitors, enthralled by its treasures, and beguiled by its design.

Though he may not have lived to see it, Burrell’s precious collection has indeed been splendidly preserved for posterity.