The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for parts of Scotland.
The national weather service has put in place the warning from 1.08pm on Thursday until 5 pm.
It has forecasted slow-moving heavy showers that may cause some localised flooding and travel disruption this afternoon.
Here's where the weather warning covers and what you should expect.
What to expect from the yellow rain warning
The Met Office has told us to expect the following:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus services are probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
What areas in Scotland will be affected by the yellow weather warning?
Dumfries and Galloway is currently the only area with a yellow rain warning.
The Met Office is predicting that by early evening, the showers will tend to die out with drier conditions developing.
A few locations could see up to 20-25 mm of rain in less than an hour.
There is also a small chance of 30-40 mm falling in 2-3 hours.
