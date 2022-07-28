Incredible Scottish figurative painter and sculptor, Walter Awlson exhibited regularly with Morningside Gallery from its beginnings in 2003, until he put down his brushes and tools in order to follow another of his passions – the theatre and in particular stage set design and construction. After some years the urge to paint returned and this rare and unique exhibition marks a return full circle for Walter, to painting and to exhibiting at Morningside Gallery.

This group of 17 paintings features scenes from well-known and lesser-known plays, from Othello to The Cemetery Club, all performed by the Alman Dramatic Club in Alloa. Bringing together all of Walter’s interests and skills, the paintings not only feature the dramatic scenes of the plays but also the stage sets that he has designed and helped to build over the last twelve years.

These are not simply paintings of plays though, and through Walter’s faithful realism to the heightened drama of the scenes, we are offered the greatest gift of both art and theatre – an insight into the human condition and a moment of connection and recognition. That sense of what it is to be and to feel human.

There are very few living artists who can demonstrate such extensive technical and artistic skill and talent, and Walter is far more modest than he should be.

The exhibition opens on Friday 5 August, 6.00-8.30pm. Walter Awlson and some of the cast members will be in attendance, and refreshments will be served.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be also be available on the website.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Walter Awlson was born in Galashiels in 1949 and studied at Edinburgh College of Art from 1967 to 1971, graduating with a degree in Furniture Design. He completed a teaching postgraduate at Moray House and this led to a teaching career in secondary schools and further education establishments, where he taught, developed and assessed courses in Art and Design.

In 1991 Walter resigned from teaching to focus on figurative painting and sculpture, and in particular slip cast figurative sculpture. The figures, varying from a few inches in height to life size, were glazed using raku fired glazes or stoneware bronze-like glazes. In both his painting and his sculpture, Walter was keen to show the faithful realism - his sculptures revealed the mark of his finger in the clay and his paintings always demonstrated a painterly brushstroke.

For twenty years Walter exhibited extensively in galleries throughout the UK, and his artworks can be found in many private and public collections. During this time he was also the recipient of numerous awards. In 1990 Walter won the SPA Alastair Dunn Award and in 1991 he was selected a Professional Member of the Scottish Artists and Artist Craftsmen Association. In 2007 Walter was awarded the Clackmannanshire Arts Forum award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts.

Throughout the years Walter has also completed several major commissions including a ceramic mural for the Alloa Town Centre and a centrepiece for a historical exhibition at Abbott’s House, Dunfermline. In 2009 he was commissioned to create a RAF monument at Boddam and in 2016 he completed a bust of Tommy Douglas for the Falkirk Wheel Visitor Centre.

The last ten years has seen Walter’s focus shift towards theatre set design and construction and he has worked extensively with the Alman Dramatic Club in Alloa, the fruits of which can be enjoyed in this exhibition.

