The owner of a cafe where JK Rowling wrote parts of the Harry Potter books, that was damaged in a fire last year, has said the ongoing closure is having a “direct impact” on tourism.
David Taylor, who owns The Elephant House on George IV Bridge in Edinburgh, says he is not able to open the well-known cafe because the company which owns the building went into liquidation soon after the fire last year.
The blaze started in the basement of the neighbouring Patisserie Valerie on August 24 last year, spread through the building and gutted The Elephant House and several other businesses.
Emergency services spent more than 24 hours tackling the blaze and one firefighter was taken to hospital following the incident.
The front room of the cafe was gutted by fire and the back room, where JK Rowling spent time writing Harry Potter, sustained water and smoke damage.
Mr Taylor says he has the funds from his insurance company to start the work, but claims he has been left in limbo because no work has been done in the building to make it structurally safe.
Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Taylor said the prolonged closure was having an impact on tourism.
“It’s having a direct effect on tourism in Edinburgh,” he said.
“We’re getting contact on social media all the time from fans about opening again.”
Liquidators Moorfields are currently managing the process, but Mr Taylor said there has been a lack of contact with them.
The liquidators said they are “continuing to seek to address the issues surrounding the fire”.
Mr Taylor said: “I’ve not been able to get any information out of them at all. That’s been my biggest issue.”
“We don’t have any income at the moment. We have the money to refurbish the property, but our livelihood is going to start to suffer if we don’t do that soon.”
Refurbishment cannot get under way until the property is structurally sound, said Mr Taylor.
“The landlord’s obligation under the lease is to make the property habitable, which it is not at the moment,” he said.
“There is structural work to do to ceilings and floors.
“None of the businesses basically can get kept open until this happens, there are six different businesses so it’s a difficult situation.”
A spokesperson for Moorfields said: “The liquidators understand that the fire at George IV Bridge has left the property owners and tenants in an extremely distressing and frustrating situation.
“Unfortunately, the fire occurred prior to the liquidators’ appointment. However, the liquidators have and are continuing to seek to address the issues surrounding the fire to try and assist the property owners and tenants as soon as possible.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here