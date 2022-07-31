I'm asked to pick a card shortly after arriving at Glasgow's gin spa, which is tucked away in Virginia Court, a 'hidden gem' courtyard that feels miles away from the frantic pace of the city centre.

'Walk your Talk' is the message but I don't spend too long pondering if I'm leading an authentic life as it's just a bit of lighthearted fun before my massage begins.

The spa currently has three treatment rooms but it soon to triple in size with nine extra spaces added in a new basement level that will also include a relaxation zone.

I'm asked to choose an oil from the botanical brand JustBe and opt for an uplifting blend that includes clove, which is said to be helfpul for easing sore muscles.

The spa offers a vast array of restorative and relaxing treatments and I've chosen an hour-long blend of reflexology and a back and shoulder massage to try to undo some of the desk work knots and niggles.

My therapist Ellis - in a lovely Islay lilt - invites me to dip my permanently cold feet in a bowl of warm water before I cocoon myself in blankets on the heated bed.

What follows is a blissful 60 minutes where she expertly applies pressure and soothing strokes in all the right places and I can feel my sore shoulder and upper back muscles start to relax.

Reflexology is based on a theory that parts of the feet correspond to certain organs and body systems and aims to restore balance.

Whether you believe in the healing powers or not it’s a wonderfully relaxing treatment and I almost drift off at one point.

I’m (very gently) brought out of my reverie with a glass of sparkling water infused with peppermint and some organic chocolates.

Ellis leads me through to a cosy area of the dimly lit spa where I enjoy a complimentary glass of the new Hendricks gin, Neptunia with a zingy citrus tonic by Franklin and Sons.

The spa brochure makes clear that they don’t recommend drinking alcohol after a massage but I’m also having afternoon tea and know to drink lots of water and everything in moderation, right?

Spa manager Rebecca Billingy takes me through to the Cup tearoom where I sink into a little booth to enjoy my G&T.

The company has taken on a new pastry chef and I’m one of the first to try his mouth-watering creations which include mango and passionfruit delice, blueberry and vanilla tart, two perfectly baked scones.

The delicate finger sandwiches are accompanied by a picante pepper and feta tart and the very reasonably priced £24 afternoon tea also includes unlimited coffee and tea from their extensive menu as well as a little bottle of Prosecco, which I take home along with the sweet treats I’m too full to enjoy.

The Botanical Bliss package, which includes an hour’s massage treatment and afternoon tea, is priced £105.

www.ginspa.co.uk