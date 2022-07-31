I'm asked to pick a card shortly after arriving at Glasgow's gin spa, which is tucked away in Virginia Court, a 'hidden gem' courtyard that feels miles away from the frantic pace of the city centre.
'Walk your Talk' is the message but I don't spend too long pondering if I'm leading an authentic life as it's just a bit of lighthearted fun before my massage begins.
The spa currently has three treatment rooms but it soon to triple in size with nine extra spaces added in a new basement level that will also include a relaxation zone.
I'm asked to choose an oil from the botanical brand JustBe and opt for an uplifting blend that includes clove, which is said to be helfpul for easing sore muscles.
The spa offers a vast array of restorative and relaxing treatments and I've chosen an hour-long blend of reflexology and a back and shoulder massage to try to undo some of the desk work knots and niggles.
My therapist Ellis - in a lovely Islay lilt - invites me to dip my permanently cold feet in a bowl of warm water before I cocoon myself in blankets on the heated bed.
What follows is a blissful 60 minutes where she expertly applies pressure and soothing strokes in all the right places and I can feel my sore shoulder and upper back muscles start to relax.
Reflexology is based on a theory that parts of the feet correspond to certain organs and body systems and aims to restore balance.
Whether you believe in the healing powers or not it’s a wonderfully relaxing treatment and I almost drift off at one point.
I’m (very gently) brought out of my reverie with a glass of sparkling water infused with peppermint and some organic chocolates.
Ellis leads me through to a cosy area of the dimly lit spa where I enjoy a complimentary glass of the new Hendricks gin, Neptunia with a zingy citrus tonic by Franklin and Sons.
The spa brochure makes clear that they don’t recommend drinking alcohol after a massage but I’m also having afternoon tea and know to drink lots of water and everything in moderation, right?
Spa manager Rebecca Billingy takes me through to the Cup tearoom where I sink into a little booth to enjoy my G&T.
The company has taken on a new pastry chef and I’m one of the first to try his mouth-watering creations which include mango and passionfruit delice, blueberry and vanilla tart, two perfectly baked scones.
The delicate finger sandwiches are accompanied by a picante pepper and feta tart and the very reasonably priced £24 afternoon tea also includes unlimited coffee and tea from their extensive menu as well as a little bottle of Prosecco, which I take home along with the sweet treats I’m too full to enjoy.
The Botanical Bliss package, which includes an hour’s massage treatment and afternoon tea, is priced £105.
www.ginspa.co.uk
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here