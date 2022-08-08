Sheila Templeton found a cheering range of things - flowering hedges, birdsong, even the politeness of walkers keeping their two-metre distances – to make the Covid restrictions of the last two years more human and bearable. The poem comes from her fifth collection, Clyack (Red Squirrel Press, £10), which shows the Glasgow-based poet’s mastery of both English and Scots. Several times winner of the McCash Scots Poetry Competition, run jointly by The Herald and Glasgow University, she writes here in English.
LESLEY DUNCAN
DICHOTOMIES
This heedless drift of pink-gold measuring our days
caught on the hedge like a bride’s pale veil;
no quarantine for blossom or the riot of scarlet
camellias overpowering their own waxed green.
Cars are in lockdown but not birds.
I can hear the clear distinction of blackbird-song
against a scolding robin; and further back
the lullaby of doves, the safety of their roo-coo-roo
from summer evenings so long ago.
Now solitary walks on broad pavements
under arching beech trees, green caves
where the sight of an oncoming stranger startles
that dash for a two-metre distance.
Yet nods and smiles, even thank-you
as we cross wide roads to avoid each other.
And the yearning for touch met only
by the odd stones of a low garden wall
the slow warmth of sun on my skin.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here