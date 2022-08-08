Sheila Templeton found a cheering range of things - flowering hedges, birdsong, even the politeness of walkers keeping their two-metre distances – to make the Covid restrictions of the last two years more human and bearable. The poem comes from her fifth collection, Clyack (Red Squirrel Press, £10), which shows the Glasgow-based poet’s mastery of both English and Scots. Several times winner of the McCash Scots Poetry Competition, run jointly by The Herald and Glasgow University, she writes here in English.

LESLEY DUNCAN DICHOTOMIES This heedless drift of pink-gold measuring our days caught on the hedge like a bride’s pale veil; no quarantine for blossom or the riot of scarlet camellias overpowering their own waxed green. Cars are in lockdown but not birds. I can hear the clear distinction of blackbird-song against a scolding robin; and further back the lullaby of doves, the safety of their roo-coo-roo from summer evenings so long ago. Now solitary walks on broad pavements under arching beech trees, green caves where the sight of an oncoming stranger startles that dash for a two-metre distance. Yet nods and smiles, even thank-you as we cross wide roads to avoid each other. And the yearning for touch met only by the odd stones of a low garden wall the slow warmth of sun on my skin.