The first cargo ship has left Ukraine's post of Odesa since the Russian invasion brought exports to a halt.
A deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey is hoped to ease a growing food crisis as Ukraine can finally export 22 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural goods which has remained stuck in its Black Sea ports.
Ukraine is the fourth-largest corn exporter in the world so "the possibility of exporting it via ports is a colossal success in ensuring global food security," Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said.
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni left Odesa carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn destined for Lebanon.
Mr Kubrakov added: “Today Ukraine, together with partners, takes another step to prevent world hunger."
The ship is set to dock in Istanbul on Tuesday afternoon at the entrance of the Bosporus, where joint teams of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials will board it for inspections.
READ MORE: Call for end to free university tuition for Scots to end cap on places
The corn will then head to o Lebanon, a nation in the grip of what the World Bank has described as one of the world’s worst financial crises in more than 150 years.
A 2020 explosion at its main port in Beirut shattered its capital city and destroyed grain silos there, part of which collapsed on Sunday after a weeks-long fire.
“The problems they have are obvious, there is a war. But it is the only place where the two sides are able to come together,” Mr Hulusi Akar said. “Despite the ups and downs, there is a good environment for dialogue.”
Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said 16 more ships, all blocked since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, are waiting their turn at Odesa.
Mr Kubrakov said the shipments would also help Ukraine’s war-shattered economy.
“Unlocking ports will provide at least 1 billion dollars in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year,” he said.
The UN welcomed the development, saying that secretary-general Antonio Guterres hopes the shipments would “bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts”.
The resumption of the grain shipments came as fighting raged in Ukraine.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here