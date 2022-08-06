We are celebrating English wines this week, sparklers are the English speciality but to be honest, the still wines have come on leaps and bounds in recent years, especially the international varieties such as Chardonnay, Riesling and Pinot Noir.

Yes, even the reds are improving beyond words and at this rate, it wont be long before the heavier richer reds like Syrah and Cabernet have St George on their corks!

Its a combination of climate change coupled with excellent chalky soil and improvements in wine making skills across the board that have catapulted England into the top tier but with nearly 500 vineyards and a growing national palate for the stuff, they are only going to go on improving.

Ice really should celebrate our own UK success stories, even if they are from South of Hadrians Border!

Special Note: There is a rare but inexpensive (£25) sparkling wine called Wilcote produced by the Bridewell Trust Mental Health Charity in Oxford by the way. Not only is it one of the most highly recommended English Sparklers, it also supports a cracking cause. Check www.bridewellgardens.co.uk for details.

 

Roebuck Estates Classic Cube, Sussex

A classic Champagne blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier with citrus fruits and warm apples on the nose, leading into a complex delightful palate of toasted brioche and a cracking well balanced finish.

www.pop-wines.co.uk £40.00 (limited availability)

 

Simpsons Estate Chardonnay

A gorgeously refreshing and sophisticated unbaked chardonnay from Kent. Zingy tropical fruits and a crisp refreshing finish. Superb with salads or fish dishes.

www.waitrosecellar.com £16.99

Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine or Instagram @RichardsonsWines