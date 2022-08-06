We are celebrating English wines this week, sparklers are the English speciality but to be honest, the still wines have come on leaps and bounds in recent years, especially the international varieties such as Chardonnay, Riesling and Pinot Noir.
Yes, even the reds are improving beyond words and at this rate, it wont be long before the heavier richer reds like Syrah and Cabernet have St George on their corks!
Its a combination of climate change coupled with excellent chalky soil and improvements in wine making skills across the board that have catapulted England into the top tier but with nearly 500 vineyards and a growing national palate for the stuff, they are only going to go on improving.
Ice really should celebrate our own UK success stories, even if they are from South of Hadrians Border!
Special Note: There is a rare but inexpensive (£25) sparkling wine called Wilcote produced by the Bridewell Trust Mental Health Charity in Oxford by the way. Not only is it one of the most highly recommended English Sparklers, it also supports a cracking cause. Check www.bridewellgardens.co.uk for details.
Roebuck Estates Classic Cube, Sussex
A classic Champagne blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier with citrus fruits and warm apples on the nose, leading into a complex delightful palate of toasted brioche and a cracking well balanced finish.
www.pop-wines.co.uk £40.00 (limited availability)
Simpsons Estate Chardonnay
A gorgeously refreshing and sophisticated unbaked chardonnay from Kent. Zingy tropical fruits and a crisp refreshing finish. Superb with salads or fish dishes.
www.waitrosecellar.com £16.99
Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine or Instagram @RichardsonsWines
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here