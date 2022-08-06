We are celebrating English wines this week, sparklers are the English speciality but to be honest, the still wines have come on leaps and bounds in recent years, especially the international varieties such as Chardonnay, Riesling and Pinot Noir.

Yes, even the reds are improving beyond words and at this rate, it wont be long before the heavier richer reds like Syrah and Cabernet have St George on their corks!