This mousse is quite versatile and can be used as a filling or topping for a variety of things – In this simple recipe it works exceptionally well with the earthy beetroots and fresh burst of basil in the pesto.
Ingredients: Serves 4
Goat's cheese mousse
250g of Goats cheese
25ml of full-fat milk
1 x gelatine leaf – soften in cold water
50ml of double cream
Basil pesto
100g Basil leaves - picked
1 tsp sea salt
½ clove garlic, crushed
50g pine nuts, toasted
100ml extra-virgin olive oil
50g parmesan, finely grated
Beetroots
150g – 200g Cooked beetroots
Olive oil
Salt
Method
First if you are cooking your own beetroots these can be boiled until cooked through, roasted in the oven with a small amount of oil and salt or alternatively you can use the ready cooked ones.
For the goats cheese mousse break up the goats cheese and place in a food processor. Warm the milk gently and add the softened gelatine to dissolve. Blend the goat’s cheese and the milk followed by the cream. Blend until everything has combined. Remove from the food processer and set aside.
For the pesto place all the ingredients into the food processor and blend until smooth. The pesto can be stored in jars for a later date if needed.
If you have a piping bag you can pipe the goat’s cheese onto a plate alternatively spoon on followed by scattering the beetroots. Add a generous helping of the basil pesto and enjoy!
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
