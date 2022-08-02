NEARLY 4000 patients spent over 12 hours in A&E in June as waiting times remained stubbornly high.

The latest monthly update shows that 3,937 people waited over 12 hours in Scotland's emergency departments - the second highest number on record.

These are mostly patients who require admission but are delayed in A&E due to a shortage of available hospital beds.

The figure compares to 214 in June 2019.

Around a quarter (23.3%) of A&E attendances in June resulted in a hospital admission.

Research has shown that the longer a patient is delayed in A&E, the higher the probability of an avoidable death within 30 days of admission.

The national target is that 95 per cent of A&E attendances should wait no longer than four hours to be treated and subsequently discharged, transferred or admitted.

That was last achieved in 2020, when A&E attendances plunged during the height of the pandemic.

In June, only 71.3% of patients were dealt with within the four hour timescale.

It comes as the latest weekly data for the week ending July 24 shows that compliance with the four-hour A&E standard had fallen to 65%, with 1,064 people attending A&E spending over 12 hours in the emergency department.