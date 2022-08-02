Edinburgh's Christmas market is to be expanded under plans from new organisers.

An "artisan market" will be placed at Parliament Square and Castle Street as well as a dedicated market for Scottish produce.

It comes as the rights to run the festival were won by German firm angel Events Experience, which is behind London's Hyde Park Christmas market.

The firm was previously involved in supplying and managing the markets in Edinburgh but has now taken over full control from Fringe operators Underbelly.

It will pay Edinburgh City Council more than £1.08 million a year for up to five years for the right to run the markets, and other festive attractions.

The next festive season will see the introduction of a Santa Land in the west garden with a number of rides and installations, the firm announced.

Plans also confirmed only the upper section of the east gardens will be used.

All of Edinburgh's primary schools will be given discounted tickets.

David Kohlert, managing director of Angels Event Experience, said: "We are delighted to be the preferred bidder for Edinburgh's Christmas, and look forward to making it a great success for Edinburgh's communities and locals and visitors alike.

"Our track record in delivering markets and festivals across Europe, alongside key local partners, are a recipe for success.

"We look forward to evolving Edinburgh's Christmas concept over the next three years, putting the community at the heart of the event.

"Over time, we look forward to partnering with local charities and associations, providing them with a stage to promote their work alongside the winter festival."

An opinion poll published in November of 2021 showed that 39% of those surveyed wanted to see attractions spread through the city.

The survey also showed a wish to make changes to past formats, avoiding overcrowding and improve access.

Angels Event Experience has opened up applications for market stalls for the coming festival.

