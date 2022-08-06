63rd + 1st, Edinburgh

Cocktail bar and restaurant, 63rd+1st has teamed up with celebrity chef, Tony Singh, to create a limited-edition menu.

The limited-edition dishes have been carefully developed to deliver maximum flavour and are a modern take on quintessential Indian street food classics, making them the perfect accompaniment to the extensive cocktail menu on offer this summer.

IG @63rdand1st

Chateau-X, Edinburgh

Chateau-X, the renowned Chateaubriand dining experience, brings serious beef and not-so-serious banter to Edinburgh this Fringe season.

The hugely popular Glasgow restaurant brand will make its Edinburgh debut this August with a pop-up at Six by Nico on Hanover Street. The Edinburgh pop-up on Tuesday will offer Chateau-X's famous Aged Prime Beef Chateaubriand for two for just £35. Gilmour Butcher, the popular British meat supplier, has partnered with the brand, to offer a luxurious Chateaubriand experience for a reasonable price to Edinburgh Festival goers.

IG: @chateauxuk_

Secret Sandwich, Edinburgh

The Secret Sandwich Co has announced a pop up throughout the month every Wednesday and Thursday at The Broughton.

From baguettes and bagels and sourdoughs to sky-high stacks, the great British sandwich has been a part of our daily lives since we were old enough to carry a lunchbox. Exploring their culinary imaginations, the team at The Secret Sandwich Co. revealed their pop-up on their Instagram pages earlier this week.

IG: @thesecretsandwichco

Eorna, Edinburgh

A new Edinburgh restaurant from two of Scotland’s brightest hospitality stars - chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery is set to be the opening of 2022/23.

Ahead of its official launch Brian and Glen plan to host a series of preview supperclub events this August where diners will be able to experience their intimate 12-cover fine dining restaurant concept ahead of time. Dinners will take place at surprise locations with a six-course tasting menu focusing on the very best ingredients and classic old-world wines.

IG: @eornarestaurant

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa