63rd + 1st, Edinburgh
Cocktail bar and restaurant, 63rd+1st has teamed up with celebrity chef, Tony Singh, to create a limited-edition menu.
The limited-edition dishes have been carefully developed to deliver maximum flavour and are a modern take on quintessential Indian street food classics, making them the perfect accompaniment to the extensive cocktail menu on offer this summer.
IG @63rdand1st
Chateau-X, Edinburgh
Chateau-X, the renowned Chateaubriand dining experience, brings serious beef and not-so-serious banter to Edinburgh this Fringe season.
The hugely popular Glasgow restaurant brand will make its Edinburgh debut this August with a pop-up at Six by Nico on Hanover Street. The Edinburgh pop-up on Tuesday will offer Chateau-X's famous Aged Prime Beef Chateaubriand for two for just £35. Gilmour Butcher, the popular British meat supplier, has partnered with the brand, to offer a luxurious Chateaubriand experience for a reasonable price to Edinburgh Festival goers.
IG: @chateauxuk_
Secret Sandwich, Edinburgh
The Secret Sandwich Co has announced a pop up throughout the month every Wednesday and Thursday at The Broughton.
From baguettes and bagels and sourdoughs to sky-high stacks, the great British sandwich has been a part of our daily lives since we were old enough to carry a lunchbox. Exploring their culinary imaginations, the team at The Secret Sandwich Co. revealed their pop-up on their Instagram pages earlier this week.
IG: @thesecretsandwichco
Eorna, Edinburgh
A new Edinburgh restaurant from two of Scotland’s brightest hospitality stars - chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery is set to be the opening of 2022/23.
Ahead of its official launch Brian and Glen plan to host a series of preview supperclub events this August where diners will be able to experience their intimate 12-cover fine dining restaurant concept ahead of time. Dinners will take place at surprise locations with a six-course tasting menu focusing on the very best ingredients and classic old-world wines.
IG: @eornarestaurant
IG: @HelloSkapa
