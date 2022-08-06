THERE is a strong argument that modern political life is a lot more farcical than anything we’re likely to be served up on stage.

When a likely Prime Minister can change her mind on major policy within hours of being pilloried this suggests a storyline that tale may even be too inconceivable for satirical theatre.

But theatre farce, at least, doesn’t threaten life as we know it. So, let’s focus instead on the laugh-filled serious farce that is Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors.

The Citizens’ Theatre production is directed by Artistic Director Dominic Hill, renowned for his fresh take on classics such as the quite brilliant The Libertine.

This time around Hill has managed to distil what is a rather complicated tale into a fast-flowing, entirely comprehensive 90 minutes (make sure you use the facilities before curtain-up) while pushing his cast to perform at the peak of their powers.

The Comedy of Errors certainly presents challenges. Set in the classical Greek city of Ephesus it features a chaotic mistaken identity tale. (No, not one where someone of very ordinary intellect someone becomes leader of that world).

The chaos is in fact prompted by the arrival in Ephesus of the wealthy Antipholus of Syracuse and his enslaved servant, Dromio, both in search of their Ephesian twin brothers, from whom they were separated in childhood.

But the confusion is underlined by darkness. We learn the father of the Antipholus twins, the merchant Egeon, once came to Ephesus in search of his long-lost son. Now, as a Syracusan, he is forbidden from entering the rival city, and faces execution.

Meanwhile, the confusion created by the mistaking of the brothers Antipholus and Dromio for each other leads Adriana (wife of Antipholus of Ephesus) into feeling she has been dishonoured and so goes to war with her husband.

Yes, confusion, betrayal, idiocy, crazed feeling of jealousy and a desperate need to achieve power –the themese are all so familiar - however Dominic Hill’s rocket ride of a story will transport us to another dimension.

And the performances are excellent. The sets of twins, played by Ewan Miller and Michael Guest, use physicality to distinguish their roles. And of course the time-served device of different-coloured hats. Jessica Hardwick’s Adriana and Karen Fishwick’s Luciana appear as clever, powerful women.

The Comedy of Errors features Cindy Awor, Esme Bayley, Michael Guest, Francesca Hess, John Kielty, John Macaulay, Angus Miller and Renee Williams.

The play previews at the Beacon in Greenock (August 19 - 20 Aug) before returning to the site of the original 2021 production at Scottish Opera’s Production Studios, 40 Edington Street, Glasgow (Aug 26 – Sat 3) as part of the outdoor festival. The show will then travel to Perth Theatre, (September 7 –17.)

Don’t miss: The Masks of Oscar Wilde. Man of letters. Aesthete. Victorian moralist. Playwright. Oscar Wilde wore many masks. But as a well–meaning professor and his eager student trace the life of the legendary writer, it becomes clear there may be more masks waiting in the shadows.

Greenside @ Riddles Court August 5th – 27th August, 2pm (no shows 14th or 21st)

THEY (pronoun preferred) are huge in Australia having starred as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and now Rhys Nicolson is heading to Scotland for an eighth season at the Fringe with this award-winning new show, Rhys! Rhys! Rhys!

Pipped to be a hit among international audiences, Nicolson has already stormed Netflix with their solo comedy show and having been handpicked to open for Oz comedy legend Conon O’Brien.

The performer has also bagged several guest roles in sitcoms and was recently cast as a series regular in the Netflix sci-fi comedy The Imperfects.

And if that’s not enough, Nicolson has been escribed by Chortle as “distinctively sharp”, and “an absolute master of the form” by Time Out.

Meanwhile, if you think you’re a film buff why not have a look in on Film Reads. Dreamgun present this show which features a host of the classic movies, but reimagined with jokes and unprepared comedians.

Team Dreamgun read a different film script every night and weaves their own comic twists into the well-known plots.

Expect retakes on Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Lord of the Rings, Titanic, The Lion King and more.

And what of a show featuring a Palestinian-Irish-British doctor who studied theatre at the Ecloe Phillipe Gaulier? Sami Abu Wardeh’s show, Bedu is said to be a perfect showcase for his talent.

Centered on a Palestinian refugee putting on a character show on a cruise ship, it features ninjas, a sauna, dance and lots of clowning where ‘no can take their eyes of him’, according to The Reviews Hub. What more could you ask for in a comedy show?

Rhys Nicolson appears at the Underbelly, Bristo Square, August 3-28 at 8.25pm. Film Reads runs at the same venue, August 3-29 at 6.50pm. Bedu runs at the Underbelly Cowgate, August 4-28 at 8.10pm.