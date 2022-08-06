Wilhelmina Barns-Graham: Painting and Printing 1990-2004

6 August-1 October. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio, Trongate

103, G1 5HD.

Wilhelmina Barns-Graham was a painter but made prints throughout her working life, testing many different methods including etching, linocut, lithography and screenprinting. This exhibition at Glasgow Print Studio examines the fascinating and dynamic relationship between these two distinct areas of the artist’s practice. There will be paintings, prints and overpainted prints on display together.

https://www.glasgowprintstudio.co.uk

Planetarium Lates: You are Here

6, 11 & 13 August. Entry from £12. Dynamic Earth, 112-116 Holyrood Gait, Edinburgh, EH8 8AS.

Head on a dramatic journey to the very edge of our solar system and back. Visitors can discover the boundaries of human exploration, following in the footsteps of some very special space missions. There will also be time to chat with the resident astronomers after the show.

https://www.dynamicearth.co.uk/visit/planetarium-lates

Elizabeth Soutar

Bookbinding Competition

6 August-8 October.

Entry free. National Library of Scotland, George IV Building,

Edinburgh, EH1 1EW.

The books on display during this exhibition are highly original examples of craft bookbinding. Each of the 14 bindings on show were submitted for the biennial competition run by the National Library of Scotland in response to this year’s theme, “Scotland’s Stories”. Visitors can explore all of the bindings that were inspired by creative works by or about Scots.

https://www.nls.uk/exhibitions/bookbindings-2022/

Sincerely, Valentines – from Postcards to Greetings Cards

6 August-8 January 2023. Entry Free.

Michelin Design Gallery, V&A, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

This exhibition tells the story of Scotland’s most pioneering and successful commercial photographers, who are best known for popularising the holiday postcard on a global scale. The show features rare photographs, historic postcards, promotional magazines, booklets and greetings cards. Central to the exhibition is a new work from designer Maeve Redmond, who has created a series of oversized postcards in response to the archive print collection.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/sincerely-valentines

Swapnaa Tamhane: The

Golden Fibre

Open daily 10am-5pm. Entry free. Scottish Design Galleries, V&A, 1 Riverside Esplanade, Dundee, DD1 4EZ.

Artist, curator and writer Swapnaa Tamhane has drawn inspiration from archives held at the University of Dundee. Her work explores the context of jute during British colonialism and the lives of workers in and around Calcutta in British-ruled Bengal. The installation is a collage of archival photos and drawings of workers as well as microscopic images of jute paper.

https://www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/exhibitions/the-golden-fibre

We are Compost/Composting the We

6 August-10 September. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

This exhibition guides visitors through three separate but entangled works that follow the cyclical process of composting. Asad Raza’s work Absorption will be on display for the first time in the UK. The exhibition encourages visitors to learn about the histories of composting and what kind of new transformations are possible.

https://www.cca-glasgow.com/programme/we-are-compost-composting-the-we

Coburg House Summer Open Studios

6-7 August. Entry free. Coburg House Art Studios, 15 Coburg Street, Leith,

EH6 6ET.

Coburg House in Leith opens its doors this weekend to invite visitors behind the scenes of all four floors of their building to peek into their artists’ working studios. Explore art, design and crafts carefully made by more than 70 creatives. There is also a pop-up cafe and the chance to purchase gifts and goods made in the heart of Leith.

http://www.coburghouse.co.uk/

Discover the Deep

6 August-31 October. Entry from £17.50. Dynamic Earth, 112-116 Holyrood Gait, Edinburgh, EH8 8AS.

Explore the deep sea through Dynamic Earth’s brand new gallery. Visitors can meet Scotland’s pioneers of marine science, including Edinburgh’s very own Charles Wyville Thomson. Dive into the depths of the sea and witness incredible habitats and creatures of the deep, including Scotland’s very own cold-water reefs.

https://www.dynamicearth.co.uk/

From Waste to Wall

6 August-30 September. Entry free. The Image Collective Gallery, Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ.

This thought-provoking exhibition from young artist James Owen Thomas displays a range of collages, each created from unwanted single-use products such as discarded lottery tickets. The artworks are all intricately detailed, embodying the artist’s ethos that something genuinely beautiful can be created from items many others deem as useless.

https://www.theimagecollective.co.uk/

Nadia Myre: Tell me of Your Boats and Your Waters –

Where Do They Come From, Where Do They Go?

6 August- 8 September. Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills,1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.

This project spans print installation and sound and explores reference points across Scotland and Canada. The artist’s research began in a local library in Montreal. Myre’s work brings to the fore the decolonial impulse inherent in the artist’s practice, imprinting and entangling materials with meaning.

https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk/viewing-room/21-tell-me-of-your-boats-and-your-waters/

Charlotte Cohen