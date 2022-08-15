This chilli jam using fresh red and green chillies is a joy in every way. From the gorgeous colour to the perfect sweet & spicy balance. And works as a condiment to everything!

Ingredients

250 - 350g Red & Green Chilli’s

8 x Cloves Garlic

30g Fresh ginger - Peeled and roughly sliced

400g Sugar

450ml White Vinegar

3 x tsp. Salt

Method

First wash the chilli’s and cut off the green stems.

Roughly chop the Chilli’s and Garlic and Ginger and add to a mixing bowl or food processer.

Blitz the mixture into a rough paste using either a food processor or stick mixer. If using a stick mixer make sure you cover the bowl with a cloth to stop bits of chilli flying everywhere!

Add the blitzed chilli mixture to a large pan and add sugar, vinegar and salt.

Bring to the boil and then let it simmer on a low - medium heat until the mixture thickens (45min - 1hr).

The mixture will continue to thicken as it cools. Add a dash of water or extra vinegar if need be.

If you are storing in jars ensure they are sterilised before adding the mix to them.

Store in the fridge and use within 3-4 weeks.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

