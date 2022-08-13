FLESHWORLD
Carole Morin
(Dragon Ink, £11.99)
From its very first page, Carole Morin’s darkly disorientating dystopia puts its readers on edge, plunging them into a strange and seemingly unknowable future that only gets more discomforting the more she reveals of it.
Fleshworld, Morin’s fifth novel, is set in a London which has been split into two parts following the rise of the Pure Party. The Pure World is all about chaste living and self-denial. Its flipside, Fleshworld, reached by crossing over a deep pit filled with flesh-eating insects, is the repository of our basest human desires, and residents of Pure World can get day passes to wallow temporarily in its depravity.
This future London is toxic and riddled with disease, and sex is the most hazardous thing of all. Narrator Rich Powers is the creator of Safe, a vaccine which protects against sex decay, apparently a form of leprosy. Those who can afford it inject Powers’ vaccine daily, making Pure World a place divided between “old people, safe in their fortresses, and feral children roaming in search of food and fun”.
Some of the wealthy old people protected by Safe still indulge clandestinely in the pleasures of the flesh, and it’s after Rich persuades his wife, Ice, to attend an orgy that his life goes off the rails. Ice leaves their luxurious, impregnable home, taking only a few days’ worth of the Safe vaccine with her. Convinced that she has crossed the border into Fleshworld, Rich comes up with a plan to get her back that would cost him his soul, if he thought he still had one worth saving.
For, like everyone we see in both Pure World and Fleshworld, Rich is a deeply damaged person. Flashbacks to his childhood show him tormented by his mother, a zealous early recruit to the Pure Party, whose attempts to terrify the boy into a life of chastity culminated in an attack on his genitals with a pair of scissors. The scissor attack isn’t even the low point of Rich’s dysfunctional history with his mother: a gruesome incident later in his life drives home just how messed up both of them have become.
His upbringing has instilled in him a lifelong self-loathing matched only by his internalised misogyny. Doubting that he can ever be truly loved, he suspects his trophy wife (“my happy ending”, he describes her at one point) of only wanting him for his money, and he expresses his devotion in the form of surveillance cameras planted all over the house and tracking devices in her earrings. Meeting an under-age prostitute in a bar, he automatically amends her name from Trish to Trash and, disregarding all concerns for her safety, treats her as a worthless pawn who serves no other purpose than to further his plans.
Fleshworld is a dark, transgressive novel shot through with blunt misogynistic language and disturbing sexual imagery. But, amidst the rape and murder, the abuse of children, the repeated violation of women’s bodies and even suggestions of necrophilia, there’s a story about a lost child falling in with a lost couple that offers all three of them a chance to haul themselves out of the purgatory of their lives.
There are some rather on-the-nose character names (Rich Powers himself, a sleazy pimp named Bad), and the final threat feels as though it’s been tacked on to spice up the ending with a bit of jeopardy. But this provocative, skilfully-written novel is a compelling take on guilt, self-loathing, the acceptance of penance and the longing for redemption.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here