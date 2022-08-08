Three people have received treatment from paramedics after a fire erupted at an Edinburgh fish and chips shop.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Summerhall Place around 11.30am on Monday.

Images from site showed dark smoke billowing from Franco's fish and chip shop as the blaze covered the venue's front.

Horrifying-looking fire at Franco’s Fish & Chips in Summerhall Place next to Drouthy Neebors. I hope everyone got out safely. The fire service are on their way! #edinburgh pic.twitter.com/XXjPRcdhHI — Mark Ludmon (@MarkLudmon) August 8, 2022

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire broke out within a commercial premise.

Four fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze as firefighters remain at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.34am on Monday, 8 August to reports of a fire affecting commercial premises and adjoining property on Summerhall Place, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control has mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. Three casualties have been handed into the care of paramedics."