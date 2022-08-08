Three people have received treatment from paramedics after a fire erupted at an Edinburgh fish and chips shop.
Fire crews were called to the scene in Summerhall Place around 11.30am on Monday.
Images from site showed dark smoke billowing from Franco's fish and chip shop as the blaze covered the venue's front.
Horrifying-looking fire at Franco’s Fish & Chips in Summerhall Place next to Drouthy Neebors. I hope everyone got out safely. The fire service are on their way! #edinburgh pic.twitter.com/XXjPRcdhHI— Mark Ludmon (@MarkLudmon) August 8, 2022
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire broke out within a commercial premise.
READ MORE: Popular Scottish hotel goes bust, unable to recover from Covid fall-out
Four fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze as firefighters remain at the scene.
The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.34am on Monday, 8 August to reports of a fire affecting commercial premises and adjoining property on Summerhall Place, Edinburgh.
"Operations Control has mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. Three casualties have been handed into the care of paramedics."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here