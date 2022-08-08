The Queen’s arrival to Balmoral Castle in Scotland will see her traditional welcome replaced by a "small, private event", sparking health fears.
It was the first time in decades, other than during the coronavirus pandemic, has not greeted royal fans at the castle gates as Her Majesty starts her official holiday.
The Mirror reports that the 96-year-old monarch was planning to greet fans at the gates until just days ago.
A royal source said: "The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen’s calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her. It’s a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form."
Buckingham Palace tried to relieve concerns for the Queen’s health on Sunday night, saying the private event was “in line with adapting Her Majesty’s schedule for her comfort”.
Traditionally, the Queen, would the Guard of Honour from The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
But this year, the Queen will instead enjoy a private occasion on the Balmoral lawns inside the Castle grounds.
The Queen has taken more of a back seat for royal engagements in recent times with members of the royal family stepping in for Her Majesty.
Prince Charles recently represented the Queen at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
