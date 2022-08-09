A NEW music festival stage featuring acoustic performances by some of Scotland's most talked about bands and artists will help boost a charity formed in memory of tragic Frightened Rabbit front man Scott Hutchison.

The Tiny Changes stage at the Connect festival, which runs from August 26 to 28, will feature acoustic performances by acclaimed Scots soul star Joesef, Glasgow nu-folk combo Admiral Fallow and Lizzie Reid.

Tiny Changes is the charity set up Scott Hutchison's family in the wake of his suicide to support young people’s mental health.

Scott performed at the original Connect Festival with Frightened Rabbit back in 2007 on a similar stage.

And Connect organisers say "it’s a special full circle moment for all involved".

Joesef said: “I’m buzzing to be playing an acoustic set for Tiny Changes at Connect Festival. It’s incredible to see what Scott’s [Hutchison] friends and family have created in his memory. The work they have done and continue to do for children and young people with mental health issues is so inspiring."

Tiny Changes is the official charity partner for Connect, the three-day festival at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre which features headliners Idles, Chemical Brothers and The National.

Tiny Changes Kara Brown said: “Tiny Changes is so excited to be this year’s Connect charity partner and add something extra special to the festival together, inspired by Scott and helping young minds feel better. Without the support of the music industry and music fans, we wouldn’t have the national youth work presence we do today, and we’re just getting started.”

The stage will be set up at the Gardener’s Cottage on the festival site between 1pm and 4pm each day for the unplugged sessions.

Mr Hutchison was 36 when he passed away in May 2018 after taking his own life and years of battling depression. The singer-songwriter was found at Port Edgar, near South Queensferry, on May 10, 2018, after he was reported missing.

In his memory, his brothers Grant and Neil and his parents Ron and Marion set up the charity in 2019 to fund and find inventive ideas on how to improve mental health services for young people.

Mr Hutchison's own struggles with anxiety as a child inspired the nickname Frightened Rabbit, before it was adopted by the band.

The charity supports efforts to improve mental health in children and young people in Scotland and takes its name from a lyric from the Frightened Rabbit song Head Rolls Off. It included the line: “While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to Earth."

The long-term view of the charity is to find “real solutions” tailor-made for young people, and that they should be a central part of the conversation around mental health. The charity launched emergency funding to help run essential youth mental health services.