It's been a summer of strikes for Scots and it looks like industrial action will continue across various sectors in August.

Several Unions including Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), Aslef, Unite and Unison have announced walk-outs this month that could disrupt 13 days of Edinburgh's famous Fringe Festival.

Unite Scotland has confirmed that 250 waste workers will be striking from August 18 in the 'first wave of Local Government strikes'.

Royal Mail postal workers also announced four-day strike action across August and September involving 115,000 CWU members.

The first wave of Local Government strikes will be starting in Edinburgh on the 18th of August when 250 Edinburgh waste workers will walk-out over ‘derisory’ pay offer :https://t.co/2lI98rIas9



📸 @UniteCECbranch pic.twitter.com/DHgUFt42wU — Unite Scotland (@UniteScotland) August 4, 2022

From rail to waste management, Scots are braced for a further month of disruption - here are the dates you need to know about.

Strikes in Scotland throughout August 2022

Strikes in Scotland: Saturday, August 13

Aslef: Rail staff will be striking at the following companies which will disrupt travel between Scotland and the rest of the UK:

Arriva Rail London

Avanti West Coast

Crosscountry

Greater Anglia

Great Western

Hull Trains

LNER

London Overground

Southeastern

West Midlands Trains

Unite: DHL employee members across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be striking from 6 am. This is expected to mainly disrupt supply to the supermarket Sainbury's.

Strikes in Scotland: Sunday, August 14

Unite: DHL employee members across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be striking from 6 am. This is expected to mainly disrupt supply to the supermarket Sainbury's.

Strikes in Scotland: Monday, August 15

Unite: DHL employee members across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be striking from 6 am. This is expected to mainly disrupt supply to the supermarket Sainbury's.

Strikes in Scotland: Tuesday, August 16

Unite: DHL employee members across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be striking from 6 am. This is expected to mainly disrupt supply to the supermarket Sainbury's.

Strikes in Scotland: Wednesday, August 17

Unite: DHL employee members across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be striking from 6 am. This is expected to mainly disrupt supply to the supermarket Sainbury's.

RMT official picket. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Strikes in Scotland: Thursday, August 18

RMT, Transport Salaried Staffs Association, Unite: Train staff from 13 rail companies are set to strike.

Unite:

DHL employee members across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be striking from 6 am. This is expected to mainly disrupt supply to the supermarket Sainbury's.

Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Friday, August 19

Unite:

DHL employee members across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be striking from 6 am. This is expected to mainly disrupt supply to the supermarket Sainbury's.

Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Saturday, August 20

RMT, Transport Salaried Staffs Association, Unite: Train staff from 13 rail companies are set to strike.

Unite:

DHL employee members across Scotland and Northern Ireland will be striking from 6 am. This is expected to mainly disrupt supply to the supermarket Sainbury's.

Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Train update board noting cancelled and delayed journeys. Credit: (James Manning/PA)

Strikes in Scotland: Sunday, August 21

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Monday, August 22

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Tuesday, August 23

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Wednesday, August 24

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Thursday, August 25

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Friday, August 26

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Communication Workers Union: 115,000 Royal Mail postal workers set to strike for four days across August and September

Strikes in Scotland: Saturday, August 27

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Sunday, August 28

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Monday, August 29

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland: Tuesday, August 30

Unite: Edinburgh City Council waste, recycling, and street cleaning workers

Strikes in Scotland, Wednesday, August 31

Communication Workers Union: 115,000 Royal Mail postal workers set to strike for four days across August and September

Unison picket flags. (Nick Ansell/PA)

Will be there be strikes on Glasgow's subway in August?





It's important to note that Unite has suspended industrial action on Glasgow's subway network has been called off.

Industrial action which was due to take place on August 6,9, 13 and 27 has been suspended after it was criticised for "cynically" timing the strikes during Rangers games.

Will there be waste strikes in other Scotland council areas?





The second wave of strikes is expected from local government workers and members of Unite and Unison which will likely affect Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow.

Unite has said the new second wave is "set to specifically impact schools across Scotland is expected to begin in early September".

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members can’t tolerate derisory pay offers any longer from COSLA or the Scottish Government who ultimately control the purse strings.

"We believe the public of Edinburgh and across Scotland will support our members in taking this stand because no worker should be forced to accept a 'take it or leave it' real terms pay cut. Our members simply have no choice but to take strike action in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”