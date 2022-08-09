DUMFRIES & Galloway is currently making waves for its innovative culinary scene, boasting a rich variety of independent food and drink producers throughout the region.

Now, Eat SW Scotland – the regional food group for Dumfries & Galloway funded jointly by the council and Scotland Food and Drink – has established a new interactive food tourism project with the aim of highlighting the number of quality food and drink producers in the area.

It is hoped the new tourism initiative will not only showcase the unique products on offer in the region but also the interactive experiences within local businesses, whether that be tours, tasting sessions or farming experiences.

Here we shine a spotlight on several influential Dumfries & Galloway producers and hospitality venues...

THE GLOBE INN

56 High Street, Dumfries, DG 1 2JA

01387 323010

This historic inn dating back to 1610, with strong ties to poet Robert Burns, is a culinary favourite in Dumfries. At The Globe you can choose from The Snug – one of the country’s smallest and most iconic howffs – and the rustic yet elegant 1610 Restaurant which offers a contemporary take on Scottish fare prepared with skill from Michelin-experienced chefs. Taste your way through an imaginative range of dishes, flavours, influences and styles.

Diners can take a seat at Burns’ very own dining table, surrounded by his artifacts and memories. The atmosphere captured at The Globe is warm and sympathetic to its historical roots – expect dark wood wall panelling, and historic artwork peppered throughout the restaurant.

www.globeinndumfries.co.uk

CRAFTY DISTILLERY

Wigtown Rd, Newton Stewart, DG8 6AS

01671 404040

Perched on the edge of Newton Stewart behind a building clad in local larch wood you will find Crafty Distillery. Offering engaging tours and award-winning spirits, the distillery was founded in 2017 by Graham Taylor. Each year it welcomes 25,000 visitors to tour the facility and discover the secrets of the process behind their gins, pure vodka and Single Malt Scotch Whisky plans.

After the tour, guests are taken on a guided tasting with three serves of their spirits. These include; Hills & Harbour Gin, the fruity Hills & Harbour Distilled Gin Cocktail and will finish with their smooth limited 24Seven Vodka. Tours must be booked in advance and can be enjoyed from Wednesday to Saturday either at 11.30am or 1.30pm.

www.craftydistillery.com

KITCHEN COOS AND EWES

High Airyolland, Newton Stewart, DG8 0AY

01581 600223

Another interesting business in New Luce is Kitchen Coos & Ewes. For a truly interactive hands-on experience why not immerse yourself on a farm tour. You will see Highland cows and Beltex sheep in their natural farm environment. Think of it as a farmer-led Highland cow safari.

The tour will conclude with a warm cuppa and some home baked goods fresh from the farmhouse kitchen. Run by Neale and Janet McQuistin, Airyolland Farm has embraced a more sustainable approach to farming in recent years and, as agritourism continues to boom, the team are excited to welcome more visitors.

www.kitchencoosandewes.com

ANNANDALE DISTILLERY

Northfield, Annan, DG12 5LL

01461 207817

Another historical attraction is Annandale Distillery. Established in 1836, it is sited as one of Scotland’s oldest operating distilleries. Annandale was rebranded in 2007, after being rescued by David Thomson and Teresa Church who then launched their first ‘new era’ bottle of Annandale Single Malt Scotch Whisky in 2017.

The distillery now boasts two award-winning single cask, single malt whiskies – the peated Man O’Sword and unpeated Man O’Words (named after Robert the Bruce and Robert Burns). Tours of the historic distillery are offered where you can sample these whiskies and enjoy accompanying food. The five-star awarded visitor experience will take you on a journey of the distillery’s past and future.

www.annandaledistillery.com

THE ETHICAL DAIRY

Rainton, Gatehouse of Fleet, DG7 2DR

01557 814040

If you’re wondering what makes The Ethical Dairy so ethical, well, Rainton Farm is credited as the first commercial dairy in the UK to be following the cow with calf method, demonstrating first-hand that cow with calf dairy farming is viable and sustainable at scale.

The company produces traditional cheeses with organic milk from the farm’s own dairy herd. Visitors can take advantage of a full day cheese making course where you can learn how to make two types of cheese – a soft cheese and a pressed cheese. As part of this course, you will be given a farm tour and enjoy a cheese tasting experience.

www.theethicaldairy.co.uk

BORDERLANDS BREWERY

Unit 2, Townfoot, Langholm, DG13 0ET

07843 896644

Stuart Campbell founded Borderlands Brewery with an ambition to open Langholm’s first brewery in over 100 years. The brewery produces artisan beers in the Esk Valley, deep in the once lawless debatable lands. Borderlands Brewery is a two and a half barrel plant which offers Stuart great control over the quality and consistency of the beers by brewing carefully in small batches.

You can browse the selection of beers in the store on site. Each of the beers is handcrafted from brewing to bottling, and locally inspired. The vision for the brewery is to open Langholm’s first tap room where Stuart hopes to share his passion with locals and tourists.

www.borderlandsbrewery.co.uk

To discover more food and drink producers in Dumfries & Galloway, visit www.dgfoodanddrink.com