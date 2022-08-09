PUBLIC health experts are aiming to vaccinate around 6,500 people in Scotland against monkeypox as supplies of the jag increase.

A total of 69 cases of the disease - which can occasionally be fatal - have been identified in Scotland since the end of May, including in one woman, but there is currently no evidence of community transmission.

Public Health Scotland said "most if not all" infections so far identified in Scotland have been found in gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men (MSM) who had recently returned from abroad or travelled to London.

Cases have been concentrated mostly in Glasgow, Edinburgh and other urban centres, but every health board in Scotland has reported at least one case.

Dr Nick Phin, director of health protection at Public Health Scotland, said 3000 doses of vaccine had been distributed to health boards across Scotland but stressed that shortages of supply globally mean that those at highest risk of exposure are being prioritised.

To date around 700-800 people in Scotland have been vaccinated, he said, with PHS currently projecting that around 6000-6,500 people in Scotland will be targeted for inoculation once the UK receives its next supply of 100,000 doses in September - enabling the rollout to accelerate.

It comes after Euan McLeod, executive director of Glasgow's Pride, said some Scots were travelling to London to get the vaccine, and criticised a "lack of information" on monkeypox.

Dr Phin said: "There's a case of thinking you're at high risk, and being at high risk. The health boards are each taking a slightly different approach but by and large they are identifying people at high risk when they present [at GUM clinics] or by looking back through the records and then asking these individuals to come in.

"My advice would be, to wait until such time as you are invited or they attend clinics for some other reason and are then offered.

"We are targeting the highest risk first because there is limited global supply and we are trying to be most effective."

In July, the World Health Organisation escalated monkeypox to a public health emergency of international concern, with over 21,000 cases detected globally.

Dr Phin said the disease had probably been spreading for weeks in Europe before a link was made with monkeypox.

He said: "The UK was one of the first countries in the world to identify it, but there was a query from Portugal saying 'we're seeing this unusual syndrome, can anyone make suggestions as to what it might be?'.

"To which the immediate response from the UK was 'have you tested for monkeypox?' - and it was found out that it was monkeypox.

"So this has been circulating in Europe probably for several weeks, maybe months, undetected - what we're now seeing is that we've become aware of it, we're picking up, and hopefully it's like tendrils of a jellyfish where we're cutting them off one by one and minimising further spread, but it will take time.

"The virus has had a bit of a head start, because it's been circulating unnoticed, but now that we're aware of it we have the opportunity to try and stop it."