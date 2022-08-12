Foodies, Glasgow Rouken Glen
The UK's largest gourmet food and drink touring festival makes its debut in Rouken Glen Park, Glasgow this weekend with MasterChef and Great British Bake Off stars, headline music acts, and gastronomic delights from around the world.
Scotland's Chef Gary Maclean, champion of MasterChef: The Professionals, chef Jimmy Lee from much loved Lychee Oriental and chef Liam Rogers, from two Michelin-starred restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, will be cooking their signature dishes live in the Chefs' Theatre.
An impressive line-up of expert star bakers will also be on hand over the three days to create delicious show-stopping masterpieces and share their best tips and tricks in the Cake & Bake Theatre. The music line-up includes Toploader, a platinum-selling Brit Pop sensation from the 1990s, and Tom McGuire & the Brassholes, an up-and-coming Glasgow-based funk and soul powerhouse band. Join the fun, August 12th, 13th and 14th.
IG: @foodiesfestival
Connect Festival, Edinburgh
During August at the Royal Highland Centre Showground, fans can enjoy the exclusive Chef's Table as chef Barry Bryson plates up a delicious line-up of local produce. Diners can expect apple smoked sea trout paired with a delightful oyster mayonnaise and pickled radish, as well as fishcake, beurre blanc, and fried capers, over two days (Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August from 1pm) at the Connect Festival site in Ingliston. Sweet tooths will be satisfied with locally produced Scottish strawberries sprinkled with Szechuan spice and milk chocolate.
IG: @connectfestsco
Fringe by the Sea, North Berwick
An array of food traders will be located at the festival's Lodge Grounds this year, serving up the best of East Lothian and beyond, from tasty burgers to seafood bagels, Mexican to Italian, vegan and vegetarian, as well as great coffee and delicious ice-cream Sundaes.
Rita, the Wood-Fired Pizza Van, will serve Neapolitan style wood fired pizza and Mac 'n' Cheese, Just Falafs will serve delectable mezze platters and kebabs, The Wee Green Van will serve gourmet smash burgers, vegan burgers, and tasty BBQ slow cooked pork tacos, as well as hotdogs for the kids, and ROST will serve the best of local and Scottish produce featuring inventive sliders, house-made pastrami, slow-cooked meats, game, wild foods, and salad specials.
IG: @fringebythesea
