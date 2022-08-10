How To Buy Tamadoge

Meme coins have been around for years. Most meme tokens were launched as a joke, but some raised massive interest in the crypto community, eventually turning them into tangible digital assets. The most famous meme coins are Elon Musk's Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Tamadoge is the next big thing in the meme coin industry, and it's the latest blockchain project that aims to use the success of Dogecoin and other meme coins to attract investors. It's a metaverse project designed according to the best industry practices, so stay with us as we take a closer look at the new meme coin crypto.

What is Tamadoge?





Tamadoge is a new meme coin crypto set in the Tamaverse, a virtual reality where players can meet, greet, and win valuable rewards. As its name suggests, Tamadoge is built on top of the Doge meme coin community.

Meme tokens such as the DOGE coin saw massive success in 2021. Investors who purchased DOGE coins before 2021 gained a lot of money after Elon Musk started advertising the token on Twitter. The DOGE coin practically exploded overnight, making token holders a lot of money. Tamadoge aims to leverage the success of DOGE and add multiple features that will become the norm in the future.

The Tamadoge project combines multiple popular blockchain features into a vibrant universe where players get to train pets, build new friendships, and earn tokens by completing challenges. The project uses the Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics, allowing players to win more TAMA tokens, which are the project's utility tokens. Players must mint their Tamadoge pet and use it to compete against other pets. Winners get Dogepoints, and the ones with the most points at the end of the month get a supply of free TAMA tokens from the prize pool.

Every pet and in-game item works as an NFT, meaning users can sell or trade the pets within the platform's NFT marketplace. Apart from pets, the marketplace features all kinds of pet accessories, foods, and other items.

What Can TAMA Tokens Get You?





Tamadoge is available only in presale; therefore, you can't do much with the tokens you buy. However, once Tamaverse goes live, TAMA tokens will have multiple uses. Here's a quick overview of the primary use cases of the token:

In-game Transactions - TAMA tokens are the platform's currency, so you'll need them to buy in-game items from the marketplace. The items include everything from pets, food, and accessories, and they all function as NFTs. You can also sell the items you don't need in the marketplace, and you will get paid in TAMA tokens.

Valuable P2E Rewards - Every member of the Tamaverse will be able to compete in various online games with Dogepoints. The players on top of the monthly leaderboards will receive TAMA tokens from the prize pool. Every time someone buys or sells something in the store, 5% of every transaction goes into the prize pool. Therefore, more transactions mean higher rewards.

Speculation - The Tamadoge project is currently in beta presale, which means everyone who buys the tokens before the presale ends gets a massive discount. As the project gains popularity, the price of the TAMA tokens will increase, which could lead to huge gains down the road.

The demand for TAMA tokens is on the rise. According to the roadmap, the project plans to add an augmented reality feature to the metaverse in the future, which will undoubtedly drive the price of the tokens even higher.

How To Buy Tamadoge

STEP 1

To begin, make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser, or use one of the wallets supported by Wallet Connect (we recommend Trust Wallet).

Purchasing on a desktop browser will give you a smoother purchasing experience. For this we recommend Metamask.

If you are purchasing on mobile, we recommend using Trust Wallet and connecting through the in-built browser (just copy https://buy.tamadoge.io into the Trust Wallet Browser).

STEP 2

Once you have your preferred wallet provider ready, click “Connect Wallet” and select the appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps you will need to select “Wallet Connect”.

You will then have three optionsBuy ETH With Card. This option will allow you to purchase ETH that will be sent to your wallet by our partner, Transak.

You will then be able to use this ETH to purchase TAMA. Click “Buy Eth With Card” to begin and follow the on screen steps. We recommend purchasing a minimum of $15 worth of ETH to cover the minimum TAMA purchase.Buy TAMA With ETH.

Once you have sufficient ETH in your wallet (if you do not have ETH or USDT, please select option 1 to purchase ETH first), you can now swap your ETH for TAMA. Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum) and then click “Convert Eth”.

Your wallet provider will ask you to confirm the transaction and will also show you the cost of gas.Buy TAMA with USDT. Please ensure you have at least $15 of USDT in your wallet before commencing the transaction.

Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum). Click “Convert USDT”. You will then be asked to approve the purchase TWICE. The first approval is for the USDT contract and the second is for the transaction amount. Please ensure you go through both approval steps in order to complete the transaction.

STEP 3

Once the presale has concluded, you will be able to claim your TAMA tokens. We will release details closer to the time, however you will need to visit the main site https://tamadoge.io and click on the gold “Claim” button.

Tamadoge Contract

Use the contract information below to add the TAMA token to your wallet.

Address: 0x12b6893cE26Ea6341919FE289212ef77e51688c8

Decimals: 18

Token symbol: TAMA

5 Reasons It Could Be the Next 100x Dogecoin

The big question is - will Tamadoge become the next Dogecoin? Well, it's still early to say, but it's clear that the entire project is made to succeed. Here are the top five reasons why we think crypto investors will spend no expenses on the TAMA token and why Tamadoge is one of the most promising crypto projects of 2022.

1. Huge Price Growth Potential

The recent crypto crash resulted in colossal market turmoil, and many successful projects (think of LUNA) lost most of their communities. This new situation is pushing many cryptos out of the markets, but new projects such as Tamadoge could outgrow all expectations.

Think of it this way: TAMA tokens are a new meme coin crypto that could replace DOGE and SHIB completely. The tokens are available in beta presale, which means you can buy them for just a fraction of their original price. Once the tokens hit the markets, their price will explode. Since LBank already announced they would add the token to their crypto exchange coin list, the future looks great for the Tamadoge project. The number of exchanges that accept TAMA will keep increasing as the project attracts more investors, so those who invest early on are likely to get the highest gains.

2. Valuable Play-to-Earn Rewards

Tamadoge is a mix of traditional crypto, NFTs, and the metaverse. As such, it uses the P2E mechanism to reward the most active users with extra TAMA tokens. Users can win tokens by setting records and climbing up the global leaderboards. Most available games are platformers and arcade games, so skill plays an important role. The roadmap has many more games planned for the future, so you'll get even more options to earn tokens.

3. Strong Online Community

Looking at the community around blockchain projects is one of the best ways to tell if the crypto will succeed or not. Tamadoge is looking very stable, as it's already got a fantastic online community, even though it's still in early development. The Tamadoge Telegram group has over 12,000 active members, and over 18,000 users follow the official Twitter profile.

As you can see, Tamadoge has a very active community, which alone can drive the price of the TAMA coin extremely high upon release. Remember when Elon Musk mentioned DOGE online and increased its price by a large margin? A community of 40,000 people can do much more than one man.

4. Built Inside A Metaverse

The metaverse is the next big thing in online interaction. Since Facebook announced its Metaverse, the public's interest peaked overnight. Put simply, the metaverse is the future of online interaction, and since Tamadoge has its own virtual world called the Tamaverse, it's clearly planning on staying relevant for a long time.

Moreover, the project roadmap plans to expand the features in the next two years. Once available on the market, the project will create a beautiful 3D world where your pets can enjoy walks, enter competitions, and explore the many breathtaking sights. After that, Tamaverse will get an AR feature, allowing you to play with your pets in augmented reality. These are just some features that should help drive value and increase token prices in the future.

5. 100% Secure

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects are under constant threat. Hackers and cybercriminals keep developing their methods of stealing digital assets and compromising blockchains all the time. It's a real issue costing investors billions of dollars in damages every year.

However, Tamadoge is already fully audited by Solid Proof, which makes it 100% secure. It's also fully KYC'd on CoinSniper, so it has an anti-rug pull mechanism in place. The entire project is done according to the best practices, and the developers behind it clearly wanted to fix most potential issues in advance.

Is Tamadoge a Good Investment?





Regardless of what you've heard about crypto markets and fiat currencies, they are bound to make a huge comeback. The recent crypto crash had a massive impact on most currencies, but it also exposed problems that are being fixed for good. That said, crypto markets are highly volatile, so there's no guarantee that a project will succeed. However, since Tamadoge is designed by experienced blockchain developers who combined some of the best features into one well-protected metaverse, it's currently looking like an excellent investment.

If you compare Tamadoge with other meme tokens and metaverses, you'll see that it has excellent features and impressive potential. We recommend that you join the official Tamadoge Telegram group to get the latest news about the new meme crypto coin at all times.

Final Words

We hope our detailed guide helped you get the larger picture about the Tamadoge project. You can buy TAMA tokens in presale right now, and once the project goes live, you can play fun platformer games to earn even more tokens down the road.

Tamadoge is looking for one of the best new blockchain projects in 2022, and we can't wait to see what it has planned down the road.

This article is brought to you by Crypto PR and does not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.