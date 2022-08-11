TWO people have died after a crash on the A9 in the Highlands. 

Police received reports of a collision between a car and a lorry at Ralia by Newtonmore, at the junction with the B9150 near Aviemore. 

The collision took place at around 4.50pm on Wednesday. 

Two passengers – a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man - were pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services arrived. 

The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, is in hospital in a critical condition whilst the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information or who witnessed the incident to come forward. 

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time. 

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the crash or who has any dashcam footage to get in touch with officers. 

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2516 of August 10."