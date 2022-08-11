A man who died in a series of shootings around Skye which injured three others has been named by police.

John MacKinnon died after a gun was fired at a property in Teangue, on Skye, on Wednesday morning.

A 32-year-old woman had earlier been injured in an incident about eight miles away in Tarskavaig.

Later, in Dornie on the west Highland mainland, a gun was also fired and a man and and woman, both aged 63, were injured.

They have been named locally as John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all of the incidents, which police said they believe are linked.

Nicola Sturgeon said the communities affected by the incidents on and around Skye will be feeling a sense of “devastation”.

Asked about the incidents as she visited a church group in Forfar, Angus, on Thursday, the First Minister said: “My thoughts are with those most directly affected by what has been a horrific incident on Skye.

“I want to convey that strength of feeling to those individuals and families who will have been devastated by what has happened.

“Obviously, the kind of incidents that happened yesterday would have been horrific and devastating in any part of the country.

“But the kind of communities we’re talking about here are small, close-knit communities and that sense of devastation will be felt even more acutely.”

She added: “Everybody, I know, across Scotland will be thinking of the communities affected on Skye right now.”

The tragic news emerging in Skye and Lochalsh is simply devastating. West Highland communities are close-knit, this will shatter us to the core. We grieve with those who involved. /1 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) August 10, 2022

Scotland's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes described the news as "one of the worst days that I can recall in the history of Skye and Lochalsh".

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch added: "West Highland communities are close-knit, we are warm and welcoming, and this will shatter us to the core.

"It feels like our very heart has been ripped apart.

"I, and I am sure many others, never thought we would see such an awful day."

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said he was one of many in the community who were horrified by the attacks.

Speaking in the aftermath of the incidents on Wednesday, he said: "For people to hear the news of today's incidents that have taken place in three separate occasions, I think it's really shocked the place to the core, it's shocked people that this sort of thing can happen.

"It's a terrible, terrible day that these things have come to Skye and Lochalsh.

"It takes some time for some of these communities to recover from this and it's really important that we make sure all the support is there for the families."

Local resident Gordon Matheson, who lives in Teangue, said the day had been "profoundly difficult" for the community.

"Families have suffered tremendous loss today," he said.

Skye councillor John Finlayson described the news as tragic for the community.

He said: "I know how close-knit and big-hearted the communities in Skye and Lochalsh are and we will come together to support each other through this devastating time.

"I would like to thank the emergency services for everything they have done, and continue to do and our thoughts and prayers are with all the families that have been affected by the events of today which have hit everyone in our communities so hard.

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland on Thursday, Mr Findlayson added: "I've never known tragedy like this and there's two communities affected here: one on Skye and one on the mainland.

"I don't think anyone on Skye or Lochalsh would have expected that.

"From what I hear there were a huge number of ambulances, police, fire service and helicopters in the area.

"Everyone was really alarmed. A lot of people didn't appreciate what was happening.

"Now that we're more aware of the tragic circumstances, I think everyone is still in shock and it is unbelievable.

"It's a sad day, it's a tragic day and a very tough day for us all."