The UNEXPECTED

13 August. Entry free. The Deep End, 21 Nithsdale Street, Glasgow, G41 2PZ.

This photography exhibition consists of hand-made darkroom prints that celebrate a surprising aspect of image-making. Artist Martyna Maz will be showcasing darkroom prints that explore the unexpected outcomes of photos revealed in the darkroom.

http://nenart.net/

I See Your Voice, There Was a Silence

13-28 August. Entry free. The Alchemy Experiment, 157 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8TS.

Multimedia creative Veronika Desova is hosting this exhibition at The Alchemy Experiment. Her recent work navigates between figuration and abstraction and spans painting and photography. The overexposed and out of focus photos and paintings are a series of playful experiments that aim to blur the lines between painting and photography.

http://veronikadesova.com/

The Riverbank – A Landscape of Sorrow and Hope

13-27 August. Entry free. The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

Marking Duncan Shanks’s 13th exhibition at the Scottish Gallery, A Landscape of Sorrow and Hope illuminates the artist’s little corner of the Clyde Valley. Observing the garden and river every day, his works search for new ways to share his experience of the natural world.

http://scottish-gallery.co.uk/

Art in Glass – A Closer Look

13-21 August. Entry free. Shillinghill Studios, Main Street, Midlothian, EH23 4SH.

Alison Kinnaird is one of the world’s leading glass artists and engravers. Her works can be found in public, royal and private collections throughout Europe, America and the Far East. Her work ranges from small intimate pieces to large-scale architectural installations. This Open Studio exhibition features a range of her latest work, and includes some new creations.

https://www.alisonkinnaird.com/

Leon Morrocco: Long Road Home

13-28 August. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

Coinciding with the artist’s 80th birthday, the Royal Scottish Academy is presenting an exhibition of Leon Morrocco’s works, above. The substantial survey exhibition charts the “long road home” to showing in the Scottish capital this summer. Highlighting some of the lesser-known aspects of Morrocco’s long career, it provides an insightful look at the practice of such an influential artist.

https://www.whatsoninedinburgh.co.uk/event/107391-leon-morrocco:-long-road-home/

What it’s Like to be a Bird

13 August-25 September. Entry free. Scottish Ornithologists Club, Waterston House, Aberlady, EH32 0PY.

This exhibition is a collection of illustrations and related works from the book What it’s Like to be a Bird. Visitors have the opportunity to discover some of the original illustrations from the book. Illustrator Catherine Rayner also has the opportunity to explore the subject on a larger scale which visitors can explore.

https://www.the-soc.org.uk/exhibitions/what-it-s-like-to-be-a-bird

Intermission

20 August. Entry free. House for an Art Lover, Bellahouston Park, Dumbreck Road, Glasgow, G41 5BW.

The closing event of Holly O’Brien and Rachael Ryder’s collective residency presents current research, films and work developed throughout their residency. It experiments with various modes of display and includes a multi-projection installation. Visitors are invited to participate in conversation, reflection and live moving image work during the event.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/intermission-tickets-395760960687

The BIG LOVE Exhibition

13-29 August. Entry free. Queen Street Studio, 39b Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3NH.

Young Scottish contemporary artist Sleek debuts an exhibition of work showcasing his street art. He combines graffiti and nostalgic icons, leading him to be described by some as the Scottish Banksy. His art features characters from pop culture and nostalgic comics.

https://sleekart.co.uk/

Paper

13-14 August. Entry free. Granton:Hub, Madelvic House, Granton Park Avenue, Edinburgh, EH5 1HS.

An exhibition, main image, by the Scottish women’s art collective features works from artists Megan Chapman, Judith Shaylor, and Susan E. Wilson. These artists bring a depth of experience in arts to the exhibition and bring their abstract visions on paper to audiences.

https://www.facebook.com/Abstractionistas

Walking the Wall

13-15 August. Entry free. Castlehill Community Association, Castlehill, Cupar, KY15 4HA.

In 2015 Neil Scott walked the length of Hadrian’s Wall from west to east. This exhibition explores that journey. There will be sculptures, video and drawings all about that journey and the history of Hadrian’s Wall. The exhibition also marks the 1900th anniversary of the beginning of the wall’s construction.

https://fb.me/e/1Sc2xuLsJ

Charlotte Cohen