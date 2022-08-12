A Glasgow campaign group is to stage a protest outside the Scottish Power headquarters on Friday amid skyrocketing energy bills.
Power to the People is a grassroots campaign demanding a freeze on energy prices.
The latest grave forecast from analysts Auxilione predicts energy bills will top £5,000 in April of next year. The outlook suggests bills could pass £3,500 from October.
Protesters will gather outside the energy giants HQ on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre from 4pm today.
Regional organiser for the Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) Gordon Martin will speak at the protest.
RMT Regional Organiser Gordon Martin will be speaking at tomorrow's @PTTPGlasgow demonstration at Scottish Power HQ in Glasgow. 320 St Vincent Street at 4pm. https://t.co/FUEYxqUIHa— RMT Scotland (@RMT_Scotland) August 11, 2022
Glasgow Labour councillor, Matt Kerr, said: “The people of Glasgow are at the sharp end of this cost of living catastrophe.
"People across the city and across the country are now facing astronomical increases to their household bills.
"With winter around the corner, inaction from the government and companies making huge profits will lead to untold suffering, with countless people thrust further into poverty."
He added: “While workers across the UK take action, pushing for fairer pay and better working conditions, fat cats raking in obscene salaries will chastise the working class for daring to ask for enough money to live on. We have had enough, and we will be taking that message to Scottish Power.”
Ross Gibson, from the Power to the People group, said today's demonstration was "the first of many" that will take place over the next few weeks.
READ MORE: 'People won't heat their homes': Why 'warm banks' are becoming a reality
He told BBC Radio Scotland: "We want to push the big five companies into, who we would remember made over the last year made 7.7 billion pounds of profit and are sitting on massive reserves, to hold back on passing on these increases to the customers.
"This is going to have a massive impact upon the cost of living, on the quality of life, the dignity of life that people are experiencing and people are going to be forced into situations where they are choosing between eating and heating.
"Between their children going to school with clothes that are fitting for them or achieving a standard of life that every human should be able to lead."
Speaking on why the group chose to target Scottish Power, he said: "It's on our doorstep.
"I think if you drive into Glasgow from the southside, just as you hit Kingston Bridge, you see the Scottish Power sign looming over the city and Scottish Power's actions over the last few months have been looming over the people of Glasgow and Scotland and have pushed them into more hardship."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here