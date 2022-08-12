Two people have been hospitalised after a fire engulfed a butcher shop in South Lanarkshire.

Emergency services were called to Green Street in Strathaven just before midnight on Thursday.

The shop has been named locally as Ann Davidson Butchers.

Image: Martin McSweeney

Six fire engines were sent to the scene as the fire took hold of two residential flats above the property.

Image: Martin McSweeney

Crews were still working to put out some remaining pockets of fire on Friday morning.

South Lanarkshire confirmed Green Street was closed between Waterside and Common Green.

Image: Martin McSweeney

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.39pm on Thursday, 11 August to reports of a fire in a building in Green Street, Strathaven. Operations Control mobilised a total of six appliances to the scene.

"The fire had taken hold within commercial premises and two residential properties situated above.

"Firefighters transferred two casualties to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and then worked to contain the fire.

"Crews are presently working to extinguish some remaining pockets of fire.”