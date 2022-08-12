The crucibles of entrepreneurship are not for the faint-hearted. It is a long, never-ending journey that one often trudges alone. However, no challenges have kept Didar Singh Chalana, better known as DC Singh, from achieving what he sets out to do.

The fashion icon and multinational business tycoon started at a very young age, undertaking a difficult journey and bearing nothing but an ambition to become the best in all the domains that he sets his sights on. DC is a designer and one of the biggest manufacturers and wholesalers in the world of luxury lambswool and cashmere. He is also adept at the art of property investments and international business. His escapades have been featured in Vogue, GQ, Tatler, Grazia, and many other high-end publications.

Establishing a strong foothold in high fashion, however, is not everyone’s cup of tea. But Didar Singh Chalana is up for exploring new avenues of fashion and lifestyle.

Hard work, unwavering commitment, and a personal drive to succeed were some of the ingredients Chalana used, investing in his goals, developing expertise, and achieving what his heart sought. From working with premier football clubs to collaborating with world famous fashion houses there seems no limit to DC’s achievements.

Edinburgh Cashmere, along with Edinburgh Lambswool, DC Designs, Clans Cashmere, and DC Milan, form Chalana’s self-made empire. His brands are made of 100% pure cashmere and pure lambswool. DC is committed to consistent excellence in brands. With Chalana’s diverse catalogue, you can make bold new fashion statements.

DC Singh and Edinburgh Cashmere – The What, the Why, the Where, and the How

What do you get when you put unwavering passion and dedication into the mix? While the resulting product varies for us all, DC ended up with Edinburgh Cashmere. Edinburgh Cashmere took five years of hard work and passion, but DC was able to launch it in 2014 with much fanfare.

Careful, meticulous planning went into the Edinburgh Cashmere venture, and DC ensured that the project was not rushed. Everything was prepared, planned, and organised down to the last detail so that the brand could start on the right note.

DC Singh on How Edinburgh Cashmere Came into Being

Chalana had his epiphany while working in the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. It came to his attention that Edinburgh was a famous name and had a top-of-the-mind feel to it. Analysing the most popular word, another thing that came to his mind was the most popular product in Edinburgh — Cashmere. He put two and two together, deriving his brand name, Edinburgh Cashmere. This is where the real hard work began, says Chalana.

Where is the Glitzy Brand Now?

Edinburgh Cashmere’s designs became a fashion-savvy must-have in the years that followed. People connected with the fashion design mogul’s dedication to top-notch quality.

Edinburgh Cashmere has a wide variety of high-quality, extravagant scarves, stoles, and capes to truly enhance your ensemble. The softness of the luxurious material against your skin fills you with inner satisfaction.

DC Singh’s Song Has Been Sung by All the Bigwigs — Vogue, GQ, Tatler, and Grazia

Edinburgh Cashmere not only has 100% pure cashmere and 100% pure lambswool products, but it is also a 100% favourite of the masses and critically acclaimed. It is hard to get the approval of fashion connoisseurs, but our man, in his gold-rimmed aviators and sleek-back dreads, has done it. The worlds fashion magazines like Vogue, GQ, Tatler, and Grazia have paid tribute to Edinburgh Cashmere’s impeccable quality and superlative handiwork.

What Edinburgh Cashmere Products Should You Buy?

Some of Edinburgh Cashmere’s top-selling products include the DC Monogram Reversible Scarf, DC Stoles, Highland Stag Cape, and Thistle design scarves. For the fashion-forward diva in you, the Edinburgh Cashmere’s Milano is a strong choice.

The scarves, in particular, are longer in length than those of other companies, which adds to their versatility. Elegant, trendy, and chic, Edinburgh Cashmere products can be styled in several ways by men and women.

The DC Classic Check is one of the best-sellers of the Edinburgh Cashmere brand as a whole. Popular with both Chalana’s male and female client base, the Classic Check sits atop the throne of the entire catalogue.

The Sky Is Not the Limit, Only the Beginning, for Didar Singh Chalana

The stellar entrepreneur plans on expanding his genius, entering new markets for experimentation and expansion alike. While we cannot lay claim to too much of what he is conceptualising, what we can say is that the DC legacy and empire has a long way to go. The DC Tasty venture, for instance, which took off recently, is based on the concept of healthy food.

Chalana is also exploring the possibilities of ride-hailing and is working on his mobile taxi app. He plans to add this nugget to his golden empire by providing consumers with convenient, easy-to-use transportation.

DC is a man of humble origins and has a lot to offer the world still. His journey began in the early 2008s when he landed his first job in the fashion world as a sales assistant. Passionate and dedicated, his drive to succeed enabled him to sharpen his business acumen and turn his life-long dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur into a reality.

Don yourselves with Edinburgh Cashmere finery and make a splash.

www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk

www.edinburghlambswool.co.uk

www.dcmilan.com

www.dcsingh.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/edinburghcashmere

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edinburghcashmere.co.uk/