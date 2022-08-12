AN investigation has been launched after an aircraft pilot was dazzled by a laser beam apparently shone from the Clydebank area.

Police said the laser appeared to come from the area of the Auchnacraig early learning and childcare centre on Faifley Road.

The incident took place at around 9pm on Wednesday, August 3.

Police said the laser was aimed at a plane coming in to land at Glasgow Airport.

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 3810 of August 3, 2022.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.