A planned flyover by the Red Arrows in Edinburgh was cancelled at the last minute due to cloud cover.

The aircrafts were expected to fly over Edinburgh Castle on Friday evening for the first Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in three years.

Thousands of spectators gathered in the castle’s esplanade and around the city for the possibility to see the RAf display team.

However, a haar, foggy conditions, caused some disappointment as the flyover could not go ahead.

The RAF’s Scottish account tweeted: “Sadly, it looks as though the haar (cloud cover essentially…) will prevent the Red Arrows from overflying the city this evening. Sorry!

“But we’re still able to have a great show!”

The Military Tattoo has returned to Edinburgh for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s show, which runs until August 27, features more than 900 performers from around the world.

They include Mexico’s Banda Monumental, who have more than 100 performers bringing dramatic costumes and the bright carnival atmosphere of the country.

The United States Army Field Band have also made their debut at the Tattoo, performing military mash-ups of traditional and contemporary hits.

The theme for this year’s show is “voices” and is inspired by people around the world who continue to share and connect with one another through spoken word, song, music and dance.