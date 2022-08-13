A "warmest days of the year" are to come to an end with thunderstorms bringing lighting and flooding across Scotland.
The high temperatures, which has seen temperatures hitting 29-30C around Glasgow, Renfrewshire and Ayrshire, could come to an end sooner than expected as the Met Office issued an earlier yellow warning.
The bout of searing heat has seen some of the warmest years
Storms are now expected to hit across the entire country from 9am on Sunday, with the heavy rain continuing into Monday.
The Western Isles, Shetland and parts of the Highlands escaped the thunderstorm warning continuing into a second day, but the rest of Scotland remains on high alert until midnight on Monday.
The period of poor weather could also see hail and frequent lightning, as well as flooding.
A warning from the forecasters adds: "Some places missing the worst, while others seem likely to see heavy downpours and thunderstorms.
"These could bring up to around 50 mm of rain falling in 2-3 hours, leading to some disruption, although there will be some drier periods in between. Hail and frequent lightning are potential additional hazards."
It is expected that the bad weather will also lead to travel disruption where flooding does occur.
There is also a minor chance the storm could lead to power cuts.
Forecaster Sean Beatty told STV: “Thunderstorms obviously come with their usual warnings of flash flooding, but after such exceptionally dry and warm weather, the ground is baked hard and this means when it rains initially there’s nowhere for that water to go, so that flooding can be worse.
“Saturday will still be a day of blazing sunshine and temperatures hitting 29-30C around Glasgow, Renfrewshire and Ayrshire, making it one of the warmest days of the year here. Even when the thundery showers develop on Sunday temperatures in many areas will still be in the 20s making it feel rather humid."
