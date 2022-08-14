ULSTER'S Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band have been named winners at the World Pipe Band Championship, winning the contest for the thirteenth time.

They saw off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and third-placed Scottish Power.

In a message on their Facebook, the band thanked supporters for their "messages of encouragement and congratulations during these last few days of the 2022 @worldpipebandchampionship!"

"Our hearts are full! Hope you enjoyed our performances," they added.

More than 40,000 people braved the scorching temperatures to watch more than 146 bands take part in the contest in Glasgow Green.

It was the first time the event had been held since before the pandemic.

Glasgow's Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, the Chieftain of this year's championships, paid an emotional thanks to the bands for coming back to the contest.

She said: "I'm proud to have served as Chieftain and would like to thank the bands and spectators from all over the world who came to Glasgow.

"It has been wonderful to have the Worlds back at Glasgow Green and the carnival atmosphere that it brings with it.

"Congratulations to Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band on being crowned World Champions and to all the musicians who took part in this thrilling competition."

Kevin Reilly, chairman of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "This is the pinnacle of pipe band competition which musicians work tirelessly towards for months, and it shows. Once again, this weekend has produced some truly memorable performances. "

Next year's World Pipe Band Championships will be back at Glasgow Green - home of the contest since the 80s - on 18 and 19 August 2023.