The Edinburgh International Festival kicked off with a bang at Murrayfield Stadium with MACRO - a joyful celebration of Australian and Scottish culture in this fusion of circus, dance, and music - drew over 10,000 spectators to the free event.

The show, a co-production with Adelaide Festival, featured a cross-cultural musical collaboration between Djuki Mala and five revered Celtic musicians, including Aidan O'Rourke (fiddle), Kathleen MacInnes (vocals), and Brighde Chaimbeul (pipes). A breathtakingly beautiful arrangement and a taste of what the EIF programmes has to offer this August. Here are few of my recommendations: