The Edinburgh International Festival kicked off with a bang at Murrayfield Stadium with MACRO - a joyful celebration of Australian and Scottish culture in this fusion of circus, dance, and music - drew over 10,000 spectators to the free event.

The show, a co-production with Adelaide Festival, featured a cross-cultural musical collaboration between Djuki Mala and five revered Celtic musicians, including Aidan O'Rourke (fiddle), Kathleen MacInnes (vocals), and Brighde Chaimbeul (pipes). A breathtakingly beautiful arrangement and a taste of what the EIF programmes has to offer this August. Here are few of my recommendations:

 

Karen from Finance (Underbelly Bristo Square, until August 29) is leaving the office, so pack your calculators, save your spreadsheets, and set your automatic email response! She's on the road, and she's on it hard. Leave the 80-hour work week behind and board the Finance Express for this one-woman journey of self-discovery and self-annihilation. Karen from Finance, a beloved Australian drag queen, presents her debut one-woman show Out of Office, which features all of her trademark high-camp and hilarious mashups, as well as all the tomfoolery you can poke a presentation pointer at.

Rouge, (Assembly, The Mound until August 21) Australia’s circus celebration of the sexy and subversive, makes its Ed Fringe debut with a slew of erotica. It’s the only show where you can enjoy the antics of three dancing unicorns and a dominatrix, as well as sensational acrobatics, operatic cabaret, and tongue-in-cheek burlesque. Rouge definitely breaks conventions, and it does so with an abundance of humour that has earned it awards and international critical acclaim. I know it’s only week one and I’ve yet to see such more, but this show is outstanding and ti

