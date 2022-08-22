After enduring 60, mostly mediocre British Summers, this one is there to be enjoyed,
and nothing beats a chilled white or rose in this heat.
In terms of style, I'm a serial sinner in the summer because I'm as happy with a medium Mosel Riesling as I am a bone dry Chenin from South Africa. The key for me is always the quality. Over the years, I've come to one inescapable conclusion and its quite simple; cheap wine isn’t worth it for the headache, let alone the bitter aftertaste so aim high and leave the paracetamols in the jar.
Andeluna 1300 Chardonnay, Argentina
This is one of those soft, fleshy styles which can be chilled as low as you like without losing flavour. Apples, pears and a creamy finish.
www.pop-wines.co.uk £13.50
Quintessence Mediterranee Rose
What a lovely, fruity and refreshing rose and in a bottle to impress the neighbours! Crisp citrus and pear flavours with a cracking finish.
marksandspencer.com £9.50
Botham 77 Series Chardonnay, Australia
Oh boy am I glad Beefy went into wine. Lush citrus and peach flavours with a hint of brioche. Just gorgeous
www.winedelivered.co.uk £11.00
